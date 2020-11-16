Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care Selects New CEO, John Mizerany

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care announced that the board of directors appointed John Mizerany as the organization's Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Mizerany brings nearly 20 years of relevant healthcare services experience to this new role having previously held positions at CareNow DFW (CEO), Alliance Spine & Pain (COO), and Fresenius Medical Care North America (Group Vice President). While CEO of CareNow DFW, Mr. Mizerany held full responsibility for its urgent care locations in North Texas as well as the management of a 50+ physician family practice group. Under his leadership, CareNow DFW experienced 33% revenue growth and 41% EBITDA growth.

"John has an extensive track record of success in healthcare provider services businesses," said Don Tomasso, Chairman of the Board. "His proactive leadership style, as well as his complete devotion to high quality patient care, gives him a distinct edge that will serve Little Spurs well into the future."

"Little Spurs' success has been built on strong relationships with payers, providers, and above all, patients. My mission is to build upon those existing relationships and create new ones as Little Spurs continues to expand into new communities across Texas," Mizerany said.

About Little Spurs

We created Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care because we realize that most patients waiting in the Emergency Room for treatment are not there for life threatening emergencies, yet still need care that is not available in most pediatric offices. We have assembled a skilled staff of pediatric emergency room experienced, board certified pediatricians, and experienced advanced practice practitioners who are highly qualified to take care of your child's minor emergencies. Our Vision: To become the premier pediatric urgent care provider in Texas; offering care for all children in our communities. Our Mission: To provide excellent medical care to all pediatric patients; strive for high quality customer service, and become a destination workplace for medical professionals. Our Values: Compassion, Respect, Teamwork, Dedication, Communication and Quality Care.

SOURCE Little Spurs Pediatric Urgent Care

Related Links

https://littlespurspedi.com

