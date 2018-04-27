Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul Herald Landmark Live Tour With Surprise Release of 'SOULFIRE LIVE!'

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will celebrate the release of SOULFIRE LIVE! with a high-profile network TV performance on this morning's edition of NBC's Megyn Kelly TODAY at 9 AM ET.

SOULFIRE LIVE! is an epic and electrifying journey through rock 'n' roll history led by one of its most passionate practitioners, showcasing Stevie Van Zandt's limitless knowledge, talent, and sheer love for the genre in all its many shapes and guises. Among the album's many highlights is the introduction made by the legendary Mike Stoller, who along with partner Jerry Leiber, are widely considered to be the first successful and the most enduring rock songwriters and producers of all time. Other highlights on the album are the original songs from throughout Little Steven's illustrious career – including classics like "Standing In The Line Of Fire" and "I Don't Want To Go Home" – alongside a number of favorite cover versions like The Electric Flag's "Groovin' Is Easy," Etta James' "Blues Is My Business," and James Brown's "Down And Out In New York City," the latter two songs also featured on last year's critically acclaimed SOULFIRE. In addition, SOULFIRE LIVE! includes Van Zandt's inimitable introductions, detailing each song's unique history and singular spot in his life and illustrious career.

SOULFIRE LIVE! was produced and arranged by Stevie Van Zandt; the album was mixed by Bob Clearmountain and mastered by Bob Ludwig.

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL

SOULFIRE LIVE!

TRACKLISTING

1. Soulfire

2. I'm Coming Back

3. Blues Is My Business

4. Love On The Wrong Side of Town

5. Until The Good Is Gone

6. Angel Eyes

7. Some Things Just Don't Change

8. Saint Valentine's Day

9. Standing In The Line Of Fire

10. I Saw The Light

11. Salvation

12. The City Weeps Tonight

13. Down And Out In New York City

14. Princess of Little Italy

15. Solidarity

16. Leonard Peltier

17. I Am A Patriot

18. Groovin' Is Easy

19. Ride The Night Away

20. Bitter Fruit

21. Forever

22. Checkpoint Charlie

23. I Don't Want To Go Home

24. Out Of The Darkness

SOULFIRE LIVE! arrives just as Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul prepare to embark on a major live tour benefitting TeachRock, the Rock and Roll Forever Foundation's national initiative to bring music curriculum into middle and high schools across the country. At each stop of the tour, TeachRock will host workshops before the show to educate teachers on how to implement music education into their curriculum. For more information, please reach out to Christine@RockAndRollForever.org.

"This tour is a celebration of the teaching profession," says Van Zandt. "It's a show of solidarity for the most underpaid, underappreciated working class in our country."

The dates – which mark the first-ever tour rock tour specifically geared to address to this crucial societal need – begin this Sunday, April 29 at New Brunswick, NJ's historic State Theatre and then continue in May. Limited VIP packages – including merch bundles, meet-and-greets, and sound check entry – are also available. For complete details and ticket availability, please visit littlesteven.com.

Little Steven and the Disciples of Soul will also spend much of the summer traversing Europe, including headline shows and eagerly awaited festival performances in the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Belgium, Ireland, and Norway.

LITTLE STEVEN AND THE DISCIPLES OF SOUL: SOULFIRE TOUR 2018

APRIL

29 – New Brunswick, NJ – State Theatre

MAY

1 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield Playhouse

2 – New York, NY – Playstation Theatre

4 – Albany, NY – The Palace

5 – Morristown, NJ – Mayo Performing Arts Center

8 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall

12 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

13 – St. Louis, MO – River City Casino & Hotel

15 – Nashville, TN – CMA Theater

16 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

18 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock

19 – Clearwater, FL – Capitol Theatre

21 – Mobile, AL – Soul Kitchen

23 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

25 – Austin, TX – Paramount

JUNE

28 – Dublin, IRE – Button Factory

30 – Liverpool, ENG – 02 Academy

JULY

2 – Whitley Bay, ENG – Mouth of the Tyne Festival Playhouse

4 – Köln, GER – E-werk

6 – Amsterdam, NL – Amsterdamse Bos

11 – Madrid, SP – Noches del Botánico

14 – Limburg, BEL – Blues Peer

21 – Telemark, NOR – Wrightegaarden Langesund

23 – Hamburg, GER – Grosse Freiheit 36

25 – Karksruhe, GER – Zeltival

27 – London, ENG – Shepherds Bush Empire

Little Steven Van Zandt is of course known around the world for his utterly personal songwriting and an ambitious adventurousness that has fueled much of his creative output these past four decades. In addition to his ongoing role as a touring and recording member of The E Street Band, he has also expanded his artistic parameters to include landmark work as an actor on The Sopranos and Lilyhammer as well as host, historian, and rock 'n' roll advocate on Sirius XM's one-and-only "Little Steven's Underground Garage" (not to mention creator of Sirius XM's long-running "Outlaw Country" format). Van Zandt has also expanded his musical boundaries to include composing the score for all three seasons of Lilyhammer and additional work as producer and songwriter, lending his distinctive craft to records from an array of international garage rockers.

ABOUT THE ROCK AND ROLL FOREVER FOUNDATION & TEACHROCK:

The Rock and Roll Forever Foundation is a 501(c)(3) established by Steven Van Zandt. TeachRock is the Foundation's national middle and high school curriculum initiative. Created to address the challenges of an environment in which schools face cuts to arts funding, TeachRock brings rich, multimedia educational materials to teachers and students everywhere at no cost. TeachRock's groundbreaking lesson plan collections and resources help teachers engage students by connecting the history of popular music to classroom work across the disciplines. From social studies and language arts to geography, media studies, science, general music, and more, TeachRock offers engaging and meaningful arts integration material for every classroom. TeachRock is endorsed by the National Council for the Social Studies, the National Association for Music Education, and the National Council for Geographic Education, with partners including Scholastic Inc., PBS, Reelin' in the Years, ABC News, Rock's Backpages, New York University's Steinhardt School, and the Grammy Museum. For lesson plans and additional information, please visit teachrock.org.

