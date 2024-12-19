Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Celebrates the Grand Opening of 2nd Location in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is delighted to announce the grand opening of its second preschool in Omaha, Nebraska. This marks another milestone in the company's mission to deliver exceptional early childhood education and care to families across the country.

The preschool officially opens its doors on Wednesday, Dec. 23rd will welcome families with the same outstanding care, innovative programs, and signature services that have set Little Sunshine's apart for over two decades. This state-of-the-art facility will serve children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten, providing a warm, nurturing environment designed to inspire curiosity, creativity, and a lifelong love of learning.

"We are thrilled to bring another Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool to the Omaha community," said CEO Brett Roubal. "Every detail of our school is thoughtfully designed to foster growth and learning while providing families with peace of mind. We look forward to building lasting relationships with the families we serve and becoming part of this wonderful community."

The grand opening on Saturday, Dec. 21 will allow parents and children to tour the facility, interact with teachers, and get a firsthand look at what sets Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool apart from the rest. This event is open to the public. If you'd like to attend their Grand Opening Play Day, RSVP here.

Little Sunshine's Playhouse is known for its Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™, which encourages children to explore, discover, and learn at their own pace while supporting cognitive, emotional, and physical development. Families also benefit from the company's exclusive LuvNotes™ app, providing real-time updates, photos, and communications throughout the day to ensure parents feel connected and informed.

The new Omaha preschool features beautifully designed classrooms, the company's hallmark architectural playhouses, and thoughtfully crafted outdoor spaces that combine safety, exploration, and wonder to create the ultimate environment for young learners.

Families interested in learning more about Little Sunshine's Playhouse of Elkhorn South or scheduling a private tour are encouraged to visit the company's website and stay tuned for upcoming family events and enrollment opportunities.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool:

Founded in 2002, LSP Operations, LLC operates over 40 early learning centers nationwide, providing premier early childhood education services to families from California to Tennessee. With its innovative Creatively Shine™ curriculum, exclusive parent communications through LuvNotes™, and dedication to excellence, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool has earned its reputation as a leader in private preschool education.

To learn more, visit littlesunshine.com

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool