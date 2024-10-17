Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Expands to Castle Rock, CO: Announcing Their 7th Location in Denver Metro

CASTLE ROCK, Colo., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is thrilled to announce they're coming to Castle Rock, Colorado. This expansion marks an exciting development for Little Sunshine's Playhouse as it continues to bring its renowned early childhood education services to new communities.

Having recently broken break ground and projected to open its doors in fall/winter 2025, the Castle Rock location will bring the same exceptional standards of care, innovative educational programs, and unique services families have come to expect from Little Sunshine's Playhouse. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, a secure and nurturing environment, and a comprehensive curriculum designed to foster a love of learning in children from six weeks to six years old/pre-k.

"We couldn't be more excited to bring Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool to Castle Rock," said CEO, Brett Roubal. "Our goal has always been to create an extraordinary environment where children can flourish. We look forward to becoming a valued part of the Castle Rock community and offering our unique educational experience to more families in the Denver metro region."

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is renowned for its Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, which emphasizes child-led exploration and discovery. The program integrates a variety of educational approaches to support the development of the whole child, including cognitive, social-emotional, and physical growth. Additionally, the school offers proprietary services such as their mobile app, LuvNotes™, an electronic communication system that keeps parents informed with real-time updates and photos of their child's day.

Families interested in enrolling are encouraged to littlesunshine.com for more information.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool:

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. now operates 40 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. from Granite Bay, CA. to Nashville, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten, utilizing their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education, making them a sought-after, private preschool program.

