Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Expands to Hendersonville, TN: Announcing Their Third Location Coming to the Nashville Metro Area

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is thrilled to announce they're coming to Hendersonville, Tennessee. This expansion marks the third location for Little Sunshine's Playhouse in the Nashville metro area, further solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality early childhood education in the region.

Scheduled to break ground later this month and projected to open its doors in spring/summer 2025, the Hendersonville location will bring the same exceptional standards of care, innovative educational programs, and unique services that families have come to expect from Little Sunshine's Playhouse. The new facility will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, a secure and nurturing environment, and a comprehensive curriculum designed to foster a love of learning in children from six weeks to six years old/pre-k.

"We are incredibly excited to bring Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool to Hendersonville," said CEO, Brett Roubal. "Our mission has always been to provide an extraordinary environment where children can flourish. We look forward to becoming a valued part of the Hendersonville community and offering our unique educational experience to more families in the Nashville area."

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is renowned for its Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, which emphasizes child-led exploration and discovery. The program integrates a variety of educational approaches to support the development of the whole child, including cognitive, social-emotional, and physical growth. Additionally, the school offers proprietary services such as their mobile app, LuvNotes™, an electronic communication system that keeps parents informed with real-time updates and photos of their child's day.

The Hendersonville location will also feature the company's signature architectural design, which includes quaint playhouses and beautifully landscaped outdoor play areas. This thoughtful design not only creates an engaging learning environment but also ensures the safety and security of every child in the school.

Families interested in enrolling their children at the new Hendersonville location are encouraged to visit the Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool website for more information and to join the waiting list.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool:

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 35 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. from Granite Bay, CA. to Nashville, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

To learn more, visit Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

For more information, please visit littlesunshine.com.

SOURCE Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc.