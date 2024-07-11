Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Expands to Thornton, CO: Announcing Their 6th Location in Denver Metro

THORNTON, Colo., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is excited to announce they're coming to Thornton, Colorado. This expansion marks an exciting development for Little Sunshine's Playhouse as it continues to bring its renowned early childhood education services to new communities.

Set to break ground later this month and slated to open in spring/summer 2025, the Thornton location will uphold the exceptional standards of care, innovative educational programs, and unique services that families have come to associate with Little Sunshine's Playhouse. The new facility will boast state-of-the-art classrooms, a secure and nurturing environment, and a comprehensive curriculum designed to inspire a love of learning in children from six weeks to pre-kindergarten.

"We are thrilled to introduce Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool to the Thornton area," said Brett Roubal, CEO. "Our aim has always been to cultivate a remarkable environment where children can thrive. We eagerly anticipate becoming an integral part of the Thornton community and extending our exceptional educational programs to more families in the Denver metro region."

Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is celebrated for its Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, which focuses on child-led exploration and discovery. The program integrates diverse educational approaches to support the comprehensive development of each child, encompassing cognitive, social-emotional, and physical growth. Additionally, the school offers exclusive services like their mobile app, LuvNotes™, an electronic communication system that keeps parents updated with real-time information and photos of their child's activities throughout the day.

The Thornton location will also feature the company's signature architectural design, which includes quaint playhouses and beautifully landscaped outdoor play areas. This thoughtful design not only creates an engaging learning environment but also ensures the safety and security of every child in the school.

Families interested in enrolling their children at the new Thornton location are encouraged to visit the Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool website for more information and to join the waiting list.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool:

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 35 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. from Granite Bay, CA. to Nashville, TN. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education, making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

SOURCE Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc.