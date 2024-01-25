Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens 1st Preschool in Omaha, Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb., Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, a national preschool organization committed to providing high quality educational care, is thrilled to announce the opening of its first of two locations in Omaha, Nebraska. The school is anticipated to open on January 29th, following their Grand Opening event which will be held on Saturday, January 27th.

The new school, located at 18102 Evans Street, Omaha, NE 68022, is known for creating a home away from home for children ages six weeks through pre-k. They provide a place where parents know their children are receiving the highest level of care and early education.

"Our goal at Little Sunshine's Playhouse is to create an environment where we nurture and celebrate the unique potential within every child," said Brett Roubal, CEO. "The opening of this school represents the actualization of this vision. We eagerly await the arrival of families, the forging of enduring partnerships, and the remarkable growth of our young learners."

Highlights of the new preschool include:

Classrooms equipped with the latest educational tools.

Outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths.

A dedicated and experienced team of educators passionate about early childhood development.

Engaging, play-based curriculum tailored to meet the individual needs of each child.

Secure, welcoming, and enriching environment promoting growth and exploration.

"My team and I are excited to introduce Little Sunshine's Playhouse to the Elkhorn community," said Allison Sayers Program Director. "Our dedication extends beyond fostering social-emotional development; our teachers are equally devoted to instilling a lifelong passion for learning in every child we serve."

The Grand Opening Play Day is on January 27th from 10am – 2pm at the school and will provide the community an opportunity to tour the preschool, meet and interact with teachers, and experience what sets Little Sunshine's Playhouse apart from other child care programs.

To schedule a tour, please contact Allison Sayers at (531) 301-6004 or email at [email protected].

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 34 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™, and the LuvNotes® mobile app. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

To learn more, visit Little Sunshine's Playhouse.

SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse & Preschool