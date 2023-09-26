Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens 4th Preschool in St. Louis, Missouri

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, an esteemed childcare program committed to providing premier early childhood education, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest location in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. The doors are anticipated to open to the community on October 2nd.

The new school, located at 100 Technology Dr. Loop, Lake St. Louis, MO 63367, is known for creating a home away from home for young children; a place where parents know their children are receiving the highest level of care.

"At Little Sunshine's Playhouse we recognize the profound impact a quality preschool environment can have," said Brett Roubal, CEO. "We're not just opening a preschool; we're opening a world of opportunities for the children in the Lake St. Louis community."

Highlights of the new preschool include:

Classrooms equipped with the latest educational tools.

Outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths.

A dedicated and experienced team of educators passionate about early childhood development.

Engaging, play-based curriculum tailored to meet the individual needs of each child.

Secure, welcoming, and enriching environment promoting growth and exploration.

"We're beyond excited to introduce Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool to the Lake St. Louis community," said Jennifer Kostecki, the school's Program Director. "Our commitment is not just academic excellence but also to instilling a lifelong love for learning. Parents can anticipate a caring atmosphere that ignites imagination and fosters exploration."

The grand opening on September 30th will allow parents and children to tour the facility, interact with teachers, and get a firsthand look at what sets Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool apart from the rest. If you'd like to attend their Grand Opening Play Day, RSVP here.

For more information about Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, or to schedule a tour, please contact Jennifer Kostecki at (314) 492-5075 or email at [email protected].

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. operates 31 early learning centers located throughout the U.S. including locations Granite Bay, CA and Southlake, TX. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure, and nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™, and the LuvNotes® mobile app. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

