Little Switzerland Launches Exclusive Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Engrace Diamonds

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Switzerland, the Caribbean's leading luxury watch and jewelry retailer has launched Engrace Diamonds, an exclusive lab grown diamond brand. Engrace Diamonds are available at www.littleswitzerland.com and in most Little Switzerland stores now, with a planned expansion to all stores by late 2019.

You can get a bigger and higher-quality lab-grown diamond for the same price as a mined diamond.

As lab-grown diamonds continue to increase in both awareness and desirability worldwide as well as with Little Switzerland's customers, Little Switzerland saw the opportunity to be the "first to market" in the Caribbean. Hal Tayler, CEO of Little Switzerland, said, "As an industry leader we felt it was important to not only be the first stores in the Caribbean to offer lab-grown diamonds but to expose and educate our customers on this important new-age product. Our initial results have been amazing and our team members really see the value in selling Engrace Diamonds." In late 2018 the FTC ruled that a "Diamond is a Diamond" and opened the door for exponential growth and acceptance of lab-grown diamonds.

Engrace Diamonds are sold as loose diamonds and as finished, exquisitely designed jewelry set in 14kt and 18kt gold. Engrace Diamonds have exceptional brilliance and are offered in white, pink, blue, orange and olive green. All loose diamonds over .50 ct. are laser inscribed on the girdle with "LG" and the certificate number from an independent lab. Finished jewelry includes rings, bracelets, earring and necklaces all stamped with "LG" and each piece comes with an independent lab certificate. All Engrace Diamonds also come with a 30 day return/exchange policy and a five year replacement guarantee.

Established in 1954, Little Switzerland currently operates over 30 luxury watch and designer jewelry stores throughout the Caribbean, including Boutiques for Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman. With locations in Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Key West, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Nassau (Bahamas), San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Tortola, Little Switzerland has been the Caribbean's pre-eminent jewelry retailer for over sixty years.

