Little Switzerland Opens New Concept Breitling Boutique In Philipsburg, St. Maarten

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Switzerland, the largest authorized retailer of Breitling timepieces in the Caribbean and North America, has opened a new Breitling Boutique on Front Street in Philipsburg, St. Maarten, the first of the Breitling new concept Boutiques in the Caribbean.

For more than a year, Breitling has been introducing its urban loft boutique concept and the reception has been enthusiastic. Each boutique offers its customers a casual but stylish modern retro ambience that allows visitors to explore the brand's watches in a relaxed, unhurried atmosphere. In this newly designed "loft" atmosphere, the Breitling yellow will still be prominent alongside dark brown and beige wood floors and finishings, and there will be props and features that highlight the various themes of air, land and sea.

"Breitling's decision to partner with Little Switzerland and open their first new concept Boutique in the Caribbean is further evidence of both companies' commitment not only to their mutually successful relationship but also to the recovery and success of the St. Maarten market following Hurricane Irma," says Hal Tayler, CEO of Little Switzerland.

The new boutique is home to Breitling's entire range of timepieces, including the recently introduced Superocean Héritage II Chronograph 44, the Navitimer collection, and the new Premier collection. This Breitling Boutique in St. Maarten replaces an earlier iteration of the Breitling Boutique, which Little Switzerland opened in 2013 in a location next door.

Established in 1954, Little Switzerland currently operates over 30 luxury watch and designer jewelry stores throughout the Caribbean, including the Patek Philippe Showroom in St. Thomas and Boutiques for Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman throughout the Caribbean. With locations in Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Key West, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Nassau (Bahamas), San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Tortola, Little Switzerland has been the Caribbean's pre-eminent jewelry retailer for over sixty years.

