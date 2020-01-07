Little Switzerland Opens New Hublot Shop In Shop In Nassau Bay Street Store

NASSAU, Bahamas, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Switzerland, the Caribbean's leading luxury watch and jewelry retailer, has partnered with Swiss luxury watchmaker Hublot in order to open a new shop in shop at their Bay Street Nassau location in the Bahamas, making them the exclusive Bay Street retailer for Hublot.

Hublot Classic Fusion Ferrari GT Titanium New Hublot Shop in Shop at Little Switzerland Bay Street

Almost 40 years after its creation, the House of Hublot has not stopped surprising. To its name: two buildings for its manufacture in Nyon; 650 employees across the globe. Creating its own movements, it designs and shapes new materials thanks to its in-house foundry and Metallurgy & Materials department. From world firsts to patented innovations, Hublot continues to stamp watchmaking with its distinctive spirit: "Be the first, be unique, and be different."

It is with this philosophy in mind that the watchmaker continues to develop its Art of Fusion, a concept applied since 1980 with the House's first case combining natural rubber and gold in a shape inspired by a boat's porthole (a 'hublot' in French). A founding principle is the fusion of traditional watchmaking expertise with the most cutting-edge and innovative technologies, and the most unexpected materials. A fusion that the brand extends to personalities, skills and talents to create the unexpected.

Hublot collections available at Little Switzerland's Bay Street store include the Big Bang, Spirit of Big Bang, Classic Fusion and more. Little Switzerland is the Caribbean's largest authorized retailer of the world's top watch brands.

Established in 1954, Little Switzerland currently operates over 30 luxury watch and designer jewelry stores throughout the Caribbean, including Boutiques for Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co., David Yurman and the Caribbean's only Patek Philippe Showroom, located in St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands. With locations in Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Key West, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Nassau (Bahamas), San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Tortola, Little Switzerland has been the Caribbean's pre-eminent jewelry retailer for over sixty years.

