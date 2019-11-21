Little Switzerland Opens Shop in Shops for Exclusive Lab Grown Engrace Diamonds

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Switzerland, the Caribbean's leading luxury watch and jewelry retailer launched their exclusive lab-grown diamond brand Engrace Diamonds in early 2019 in a limited number of their stores, and has now expanded to carry the line in all of their stores, including dedicated Shop in Shops in St. Thomas, Aruba and St. Maarten. While all Little Switzerland stores now have a wide variety of Engrace Diamonds items on hand, the new Shop in Shops carry over 400 unique styles of Engrace Diamonds exquisitely-designed jewelry pieces set in 14KT and 18KT gold as well as loose diamonds.

Engrace Diamonds Shop in Shop at Little Switzerland's Royal Plaza store in Aruba

As the "first to market" retailer of lab-grown diamonds in the Caribbean, Little Switzerland has experienced unprecedented sales since the June launch. Hal Tayler, CEO of Little Switzerland, said "We are beyond pleased at the response to the Engrace Diamonds brand from our valued customers across all age segments. The results have been amazing and our team members really see the value in selling Engrace Diamonds."

In late 2018 the FTC ruled that a "Diamond is a Diamond" and opened the door for exponential growth and acceptance of lab-grown diamonds.

Engrace Diamonds have exceptional brilliance and are offered in white, pink, blue, orange and olive green. All loose diamonds over .50 ct. are laser inscribed on the girdle with "LG" and the certificate number from an independent lab. Finished jewelry includes rings, bracelets, earring and necklaces all stamped with "LG" and each piece comes with an independent lab certificate. All Engrace Diamonds also come with a 30 day return/exchange policy and a five year replacement guarantee.

Established in 1954, Little Switzerland currently operates over 30 luxury watch and designer jewelry stores throughout the Caribbean, including Boutiques for Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman. With locations in Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Key West, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Nassau (Bahamas), San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Tortola, Little Switzerland has been the Caribbean's pre-eminent jewelry retailer for over sixty years.

For further information please call 1-877-800-9998 or visit www.littleswitzerland.com.

