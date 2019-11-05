Little Switzerland's TAG Heuer Boutique in Aruba Celebrates Successful First Year

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Switzerland, the largest authorized retailer of luxury timepieces in the Caribbean, is celebrating a very successful year-one for their TAG Heuer Boutique at the upscale Renaissance Mall in Oranjestad, Aruba.

TAG Heuer has always been dedicated to offering an outstanding shopping experience for customers. With a bold and contemporary design, the store holds a diverse range of exceptional watches and chronographs from TAG Heuer's current lines: Carrera, Formula 1, Aquaracer and Monaco, additionally to a selection of special editions only available at the TAG Heuer boutique.

"TAG Heuer's decision to partner with Little Switzerland and open their Aruba Boutique is evidence of both companies' commitment not only to their mutually successful relationship but also to the success of the Aruba market," says Hal Tayler, CEO of Little Switzerland, "and the first year results have far exceeded our expectations."

In addition to the new boutique in Aruba, Little Switzerland also operates a TAG Heuer Boutique on St. Thomas in the US Virgin Islands and is an authorized retailer in 14 Little Switzerland multi-brand stores on eight different Caribbean islands and Key West.

About Little Switzerland

Established in 1954, Little Switzerland currently operates over 30 luxury watch and designer jewelry stores throughout the Caribbean, including the Patek Philippe Showroom in St. Thomas and Boutiques for Breitling, Omega, TAG Heuer, Tiffany & Co. and David Yurman throughout the Caribbean. With locations in Aruba, Barbados, Curacao, Key West, Punta Cana (Dominican Republic), Nassau (Bahamas), San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. John, St. Maarten, St. Thomas and Tortola, Little Switzerland has been the Caribbean's pre-eminent jewelry retailer for over sixty years.

For further information please call 1-877-800-9998 or visit www.littleswitzerland.com.

About TAG Heuer

In 1860, at the age of 20, Edouard Heuer founded his watchmaker's workshop in the Jura Mountains of Switzerland. Creating the Mikrograph in 1916, sponsoring Formula 1 teams in the 1970s or launching the first luxury connected watch in 2015 are just a few examples of the major technical innovations, ultimate accuracy and passion for disruptive design that define our unique spirit. Headquartered in La Chaux-de-Fonds, TAG Heuer operates in four production sites – mastering the whole watchmaking process – and is represented on all continents through 4,500 points of sale, including 170 TAG Heuer boutiques that are now directly available on www.tagheuer.com in selected countries. TAG Heuer timepieces are designed for those who love challenges. Our influence is enhanced by our unique communication based on three pillars: sport, lifestyle and heritage, embodying our legacy and DNA. Our partnerships and ambassadors illustrate our open-minded and open-door culture, with the most prestigious and avant-garde names teaming up with TAG Heuer: the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team, the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix, the Formula E championship, the biggest football leagues in Europe, the Americas and Asia, trendsetter Cara Delevingne, and actors Chris Hemsworth and Patrick Dempsey.

#DontCrackUnderPressure is much more than just a claim – it's a state of mind. Find out more at www.tagheuer.com

Instagram: @tagheuer, Twitter: @TAGHeuer, Facebook: www.facebook.com/TAGHeuer

