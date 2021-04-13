Little Village "Lights it up Purple" for National Donate Life Month

CHICAGO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Donate Life Month (NDLM), a time designated to honor organ and tissue donors and celebrate the lives saved through the gift of donation. As part of the month-long awareness activities, Gift of Hope Organ & Tissue Donor Network is encouraging community organizations and individuals to shine purple lights at their homes and businesses to encourage donor registration and the people who saved lives through the gift of donation.

In an impressive show of support, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce (LVCC) lit up the arch purple for organ and tissue donation. The arch, a cultural landmark built in 1990, welcomes residents and visitors to the predominantly Mexican American and immigrant neighborhood.

"The Little Village arch is the gateway that welcomes everyone into our community and lighting it purple during National Donate Life Month brings awareness to the need for organ and tissue donation," said Manny Martinez, President, Little Village Chamber of Commerce. "This partnership with Gift of Hope is meaningful to us because we believe that supporting organ and tissue donation is a way for us to show our love for others."

Additionally, the chamber will hold a month-long online donor registration drive to help increase registration in the Hispanic community. People who would like to participate in the LVCC online registration drive can register at RegisterMe.org/LVCC.

More than 800 Hispanics in Illinois are waiting for lifesaving organ transplants. Unfortunately, myths and misconceptions regarding donation continue to be major barriers preventing some Hispanics from becoming registered donors.

"At Gift of Hope, we honor and celebrate the life and legacy of organ and tissue donors all year long," said Dr. Harry Wilkins, President/CEO at Gift of Hope. "National Donate Life Month helps us focus attention on the critical need for registered donors and on the importance of sharing your decision to donate with your families and loved ones. Light it up Purple is a great way to bring the community together during this special time to collectively raise awareness and help save lives."

Gift of Hope encourages everyone in the community to participate in National Donate Life Month celebrations. Please join us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram as we honor donors, donor families and caregivers, recipients, registered donors, clinical teams, and those waiting for a second chance at life. For more information about organ and tissue donation visit GiftofHope.org.

About the Little Village Chamber of Commerce

Since 1989, the Little Village Chamber of Commerce has represented the interests of local businesses and the larger bilingual business community of Chicago. Its mission is to support, promote and enhance the growth and success of local businesses – and to leverage the community's assets, contributions, and unique Mexican identity cultural identity to generate new business opportunities. Its residents and business owners are recognized for their entrepreneurial spirit, strong work ethic and commitment to family and community.

About Gift of Hope

Gift of Hope is the not-for-profit organ procurement organization that coordinates organ and tissue donation and provides public education on donation in Illinois and northwest Indiana. As one of 58 OPOs that make up the nation's donation system, we work with 180 hospitals and serve 12 million people in our donation service area. Since 1986, our work has saved the lives of more than 23,000 organ transplant recipients and improved the lives of hundreds of thousands of tissue transplant recipients.

