Little Words Project Expands Pop-up Truck Concept into Vibrant Kiosk Experience at Disney Springs® Marketplace

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of an immensely successful stint as a mobile pop-up, Little Words Project ®, the original word bracelet brand on a mission to spread the message of self-love and kindness, is thrilled to announce its expansion into a kiosk location at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World Resort.

The brand debuted its mobile pop-up, The Kindness Caravan, in October 2023 and has captivated visitors with its playful and welcoming spirit. Originally scheduled as a limited-time offering, the mobile pop-up generated positive response and demand for the fan-favorite word bracelet, which fueled the decision to further establish its presence within the vibrant atmosphere of Disney Springs.

"We are incredibly excited to take this next step in our journey," said Adriana Carrig, CEO and Founder of Little Words Project. "The support and enthusiasm from the community has been phenomenal; we can't wait to continue welcoming guests at our location at The Most Magical Place on Earth."

The new kiosk not only offers a wider array of Little Words Project's bracelets, but also provides a more immersive experience for visitors, complete with the brand's signature custom beading table.

"We see this expansion as an opportunity to further engage with our loyal customers, giving them a holistic Little Words Project experience, while introducing our full breadth of offerings to new audiences," added Carrig. "Disney Springs is the perfect backdrop for us to continue innovating and building this kindness community."

The transition from The Kindness Caravan into a standing kiosk marks a significant milestone for Little Words Project, as the brand continues to expand its physical retail presence across the nation, signifying its commitment to delivering exceptional experiences while fostering its kindness community.

The Little Words Project kiosk opened February 28. Located in Marketplace at Disney Springs, the kiosk hours are Sunday to Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Friday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. To book an appointment at the beading table, guests should visit: https://www.littlewordsproject.com/products/disney-springs-beading-table-appointment .

About Little Words Project:

Little Words Project is on a mission to inspire a kinder world through the power of words. Handcrafted with wearable reminders of self-love and kindness, each Little Word® bracelet is made to be worn, loved, and eventually given to someone else who needs it more. To learn more about the original word bracelet brand and the kindness movement behind it, visit www.littlewordsproject.com

About Disney Springs:

Disney Springs is a one-of-a-kind retail, dining and entertainment destination located in the heart of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida. With its beautiful open-air promenades and lakefront setting, Disney Springs evokes the charm of Florida waterfront towns at the turn of the 20th century. Disney Springs is open daily and is home to a collection of more than 150 shops and restaurants, including top-name retail brands, specialty boutiques and dining experiences created by celebrity and award-winning chefs.

