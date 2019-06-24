littleBits Classroom Gives Teachers Easy Access to STEAM Resources to Bring Student Creativity to Life

With a few keystrokes, educators have 250 searchable lessons and 5,000 inventions that will inspire students' exploration of STEAM with real-world application using littleBits assortment of modular snap-together Bits. Students won't realize they're learning as they create hands-on projects with coding applications using logic and functions, bring a favorite story book to life, explore geometry and algebraic thinking, or study sound frequencies.

"littleBits Classroom will foster design thinking and creative tinkering by putting a library of standards-aligned lessons and activities in the hands of educators," said Ayah Bdeir, founder and CEO of littleBits. "Students approach learning in many different ways and with content material readily available educators will be able to bring STEAM learning to all students with littleBits."

In addition to simplifying lesson planning, littleBits Classroom goes further with actionable advice educators can immediately put to use in their school. The platform is flexible to open up creative problem-solving and iterative design by searching for anything from a specific kit to structured curriculum, or inventions of varied complexity.

littleBits is also pleased to announce BitStar Expert Educators, inviting applications for a team of phenomenal educators who will take lessons a step further by sharing their approach with peers and engaging with littleBits at a variety of events.

About littleBits

Using hardware, software, and content, littleBits is transforming the way kids learn so they can grow up to be tomorrow's changemakers -- no matter their age, gender, race, nationality, or ability. The company's magnetic "Bits" snap together to turn ideas into inventions and its online learning community, DIY , teaches kids to turn passions into creative skills. Almost 40 percent of the kids using littleBits kits are girls, which is four times the industry average.

A STEAM (Science Technology Engineering Art and Math) leader at home and in the classroom, littleBits has sold millions of kits in over 70 countries. Online, more than 1.5 million projects have been uploaded to the DIY community by creative kids in subjects such as astronomy, pizza making, and woodworking.

