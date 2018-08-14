littleBits Launches New Line of Invention Kits to Inspire Kids to be Changemakers

Gen Z is characterized by innovation and activism; according to some studies, 60 percent hope their jobs (or future jobs) will positively impact the world. A creative, curious, and empathetic group, Gen Z seeks inspiration from the activists and inventors that came before them. littleBits' new STEAM kits leverage inspiring stories as a gateway to get kids excited about STEAM: from Boyan Slat, the 16-year-old who invented a new method for cleaning our oceans; to Imogen Heap, an electronic musician who invented a set of gloves that allow her to create music through movement; to NASA, which screens for people with gaming experience in the hiring process.

Additional information about each of the kits is listed below:

Base Inventor Kit: Over 12 activities in the free Inventor App guide kids through building fun inventions, such as a voice-activated robotic gripper arm that can act as a prosthetic. Kids are then challenged to create their own inventions to improve their home, help their community, or save the environment. ($99.99)

Electronic Music Inventor Kit: Creative kids build and customize a rockin' synth guitar using littleBits electronic building blocks, then transform it into brand new instruments from their imagination such as hands-free air drums, drawing inspiration from some of the most world changing musical inventors. ($99.99)

Space Rover Inventor Kit: Over 30 activities in the free Inventor App guide kids through understanding the highly competitive space race and building and controlling space vehicle inventions, like a space rock collector or an alien life detector. ($199.99)

"littleBits is an activist company: we want to empower kids to invent the world they want to live in," said Ayah Bdeir founder and CEO. "We are inspired by this generation's desire to help others, improve their communities, or break new barriers in music making and space science. Our newest line of products is designed to equip kids with what they need to understand how technology around them works, get excited about STEM/STEAM, and use invention methods to make their creative ideas happen."

In parallel to the launch of the Base Inventor Kit, Electronic Music Inventor Kit, and Space Rover Inventor Kit, littleBits will unveil supplementary online video content and tutorials on JAM.com, the largest paid subscription video course platform for kids. The online courses mark the first collaboration between the companies since littleBits acquired DIY, in July 2018. Complementary video courses on JAM.com will extend the invention process for each of the littleBits inventor kits, offering extra tips, stories, and demonstrations for young inventors.

Each of littleBits' inventor kits comes with Bits, paper templates, accessories, a 9V battery, and a free inventor app equipped with in-app activities with step-by-step instructions and tutorials that guide kids through building and customizing fun inventions that help them unleash their creativity. The Base Inventor Kit, Electronic Music Inventor Kit, and Space Rover Inventor Kit are fun on their own, or they can be combined and reconfigured to create brand-new inventions. They are available on Amazon and littleBits.com.

littleBits is the New York-based education startup that invented the electronic building block. These magnetic "Bits" snap together to turn ideas into inventions, transforming the way kids learn so they can grow up to be tomorrow's changemakers -- no matter their age, gender, race, nationality, or ability. Up to 40 percent of the kids using littleBits kits are girls, which is four times the industry average.

littleBits was founded in September 2011 by Ayah Bdeir, an engineer and interactive artist. An alumna of the MIT Media Lab, Ayah's TED talk: "Building Blocks that Blink, Beep and Teach" about littleBits has garnered more than one million views. littleBits, itself, has won more than 150 awards in tech, education, and toys -- including The Toy Association's 2018 Creative Toy of the Year, Common Sense Education's "2018 Top Pick for Learning," CNN's "Top 10 Startups to Watch," and one of CNBC's "Next List." A STEAM leader at home and in the classroom, littleBits has sold millions of kits in over 70 countries.

