littleBits Offers Customizable STEAM Solutions for Educators

"Many schools and districts are now integrating STEAM and coding into their programs, but they're still trying to answer three key questions: where to start, what are the best implementation strategies for an effective and accessible STEAM program, and how to scale," said Brad Schenker, senior director of education sales at littleBits. "By providing insight into how educators might evaluate and scale these programs, littleBits Education Solutions is making it easy to get started, regardless of their unique goals or implementation stage."

Each solution will include littleBits' Code Kit and STEAM Student Set, evergreen lesson plans, professional development, assessment tools, student resources, and physical storage. It can then be scaled depending on need -- from a successful pilot plan with 18 students, to a full district-wide STEAM immersion that includes materials for up to three schools, three classrooms of 24 students, and three makerspaces.

"Around 20 percent of all jobs in the United States already require some form of STEAM knowledge, yet many school districts do not have a comprehensive program in place to prepare students for the inevitable future of work," said Nicholas Provenzano, makerspace director at University Liggett School. "littleBits Education Solutions is addressing this issue head-on by providing curated solutions that make it easy for educators to make a sizable impact with the resources they have available."

