LittleHorse and El Paso Labs Announce Business-as-Code Partnership to Speed Integration of AI Agents with Governance for FinTech

Smoother and faster customer engagement through workflow automation, and agent integration delivered cost effectively and on time.

LAS VEGAS, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LittleHorse Enterprises, the industry leader in Business-as-Code, and El Paso Labs, the trusted, certified partner for delivering complete business solutions, announced an offering to speed the deployment of AI agents into business workflows. Customers can improve their customer engagement processes, and speed up the pace of their business by using the combination of El Paso Labs expertise and the microservices and agent management platform from LittleHorse.

The LittleHorse Dashboard shows a running workflow built with Business-as-Code. LittleHorse Enterprises LLC

"Even though we're not a tech company, we were held back by the limitations of SaaS software that we use to serve our clients and we needed custom workflows and integrations," said Catherine Troxell, Practice Lead at PIF Advisory. "El Paso Labs and LittleHorse's AI-enabled Business-as-Code Practice gives us the same tech advantages of larger companies but optimized for exactly what we need at a price tag we can afford."

El Paso Labs has proven expertise in bridging the last mile between business need and technology. Business-as-Code methodology takes this further by assuring tight alignment between what the business intended and the implementation in software. LittleHorse Saddle Command Center allows businesses to codify their processes, letting AI Agents make intelligent decisions but delegating critical actions to deterministic workflows.

"There is no one-size-fits-all because each customer has unique business workflows. Our experience accelerates getting the right answer for every customer," said Ivan Huerta, Partner, El Paso Labs. "We are looking forward to continuing our relationship with LittleHorse as a Certified Partner."

El Paso Labs and LittleHorse collaborate together to quickly create and deliver unique functionality needed by a business, but unavailable in packaged and expensive SaaS solutions. Customers have found it faster and more cost effective to engage with El Paso Labs to get tailor-made solutions. LittleHorse provides the platform to compose, connect, process and govern the components of workflows.

"LittleHorse can help enterprises contain SaaS costs, and innovate by safely and securely introducing agents into workflows," said Colt McNealy, CEO of LittleHorse. "Our platform lets El Paso Labs deliver on time, to specifications, and operate with enterprise grade scale and reliability."

Examples of use cases range from customer facing portals and apps to modernizing business workflows in fintech, healthcare and retail.

El Paso Labs (EPL) is an enterprise software development and consulting firm based in El Paso, Texas. They specialize in custom web and mobile app development, cloud and DevOps solutions, and AI integrations and automations.

Press inquiries: [email protected]

LittleHorse Enterprises LLC is the industry pioneer and creator of the LittleHorse Saddle Command Center, with pioneering Business-as-Code capabilities which uniquely align business workflows with code. LittleHorse is used for integrating agents, creating cross-domain applications, and orchestrating microservices using an end-to-end approach to Compose, Connect, Process and Govern. The open-source platform is available at github . Visit littlehorse.io to learn more.

Press inquiries: Colt McNealy, +1 775 977 1614, [email protected]

SOURCE LittleHorse Enterprises LLC