LittleHorse Introduces Business-as-Code Professional Services Practice to Speed Turning Microservices, Events, and AI Agents into Durable and Resilient Business Processes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LittleHorse introduced the new Business-as-Code Professional Services Practice to help customers optimally align real-world business processes to software. The Business-as-Code approach enables developers to rise above the complexity of distributed applications and integrations, allowing organizations to easily adopt Agentic AI and build well-governed cross-domain applications. Customers can innovate faster avoiding the potential errors typically associated with untangling brittle software connections.

"This has been a game changer for us," said Jose Aragon, Principal Architect at Altimetrik. "It is easy to create an AI agent, but hard to actually put into an existing enterprise workflow successfully. Using the "business-as-code" capabilities in LittleHorse, we now can align the software to the business process and achieve what the business intended."

Business-as-code makes it easy to codify and automate business workflows with just a few lines of code enabling greater alignment between engineering and the business. Developers visualize workflows in the LittleHorse Saddle Command Center with observability built into every step of the actions. Sophisticated workflows can be composed using pre-built connectors to existing SaaS applications, or external systems such as LLMs.

"We have a recipe for success we want to share with customers so they can get more value for their business faster," said Colt McNealy, CEO of LittleHorse. "The Business-as-Code practice can transfer our expertise to customer teams or to handle the entire project. Our customers are experiencing faster time to deploy new services, reduction of time wasted on fixing failures in brittle systems, and integrating real time data flows easily"

Use cases which benefit from LittleHorse Saddle Command Center are:

Create workflows that align to real-world processes with Business-as-Code.

Compose existing microservices into robust, durable workflows.

Govern and integrate AI agents into workflows with proper oversight, durability, and security.

LittleHorse Saddle Command Center is based on an open-source, modern platform for managing distributed processes enabling Business-as-Code to become a reality. It excels at managing services, providing deep observability into processes, and enables an event-driven application model with governance and security. Among many advanced features are:

A code-first approach to processes that span and connect multiple systems and services using Python, Java, Go, C#, or Quarkus.

Support for microservice orchestration, human-in-the-loop, and AI agents.

Natively handles realtime stream data for an increasingly event driven world.

Out of box observability, governance, and durability for workflows.

LittleHorse Enterprises LLC is the industry pioneer and creator of the LittleHorse Saddle Command Center, the industry's first Distributed Application Management platform. The industry leading "Business-as-Code" capabilities uniquely enable aligning business workflows with code, while getting deep operational intelligence, in a platform optimized for enterprise scale. LittleHorse is being used for integrating AI, creating cross-domain applications, and orchestrating microservices using an end-to-end approach to Compose, Connect, Process and Govern. LittleHorse is a generational leap beyond legacy point products of iPaaS, orchestration or application performance management with a unified approach to distributed application management. The open source platform available at github excels at controlling the chaos of complex, distributed environments, and is particularly well suited for solving the last-mile problem of integrating and deploying AI. Visit littlehorse.io to learn more.

