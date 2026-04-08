Littlejohn Capital Completes the Sale of Maysteel Industries

North American Manufacturer of Metal Enclosures and Fabrications for Critical Industries

SAVANNAH, Ga., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Littlejohn Capital today announced it has completed the sale of Maysteel Industries ("Maysteel"), a leading provider of custom enclosures and precision fabricated solutions, to Steele Solutions, a portfolio company of Revelar Capital.

Maysteel Industries is a leading provider of mission critical metal enclosures and precision fabrications for data centers, essential infrastructure and renewable energy applications. The company operates six North American facilities. Maysteel combines deep engineering expertise, design-for-manufacturability and fully integrated production to serve blue-chip, growing customers. Maysteel has approximately 800 employees and is headquartered in Allenton, Wisconsin.

Kevin Matkin, Chief Executive Officer of Maysteel, said, "Maysteel provides mission-critical applications where the cost of failure is high. Our internal engineering, project management, and manufacturing capabilities distinguish Maysteel's tailored solutions in 'cannot fail' applications and has allowed us to serve some of the leading companies in the data center and grid infrastructure markets. Together with Littlejohn, we executed transformative initiatives to make Maysteel an ideal collaborative partner with our customers who rely on the full scope of our capabilities. Our people and technology have made the company a leader in its industries for 90 years, and we are well situated now to support the needs of a strong base of existing customers as we continue to capitalize on a strong pipeline of new activity."

Angus C. Littlejohn III, President of Littlejohn Capital, said: "We acquired Maysteel to further develop its high-value products in new end markets and enhance its ability to deliver market-focused, customer-driven solutions. During our ownership we delivered on those goals and expanded operations from two facilities into a full-scale manufacturer of precision sheet metal whose substantial footprint spans across North America. Several key acquisitions allowed us to enter new rapidly growing markets, in particular the data center and essential infrastructure markets. We are proud of our partnership with Kevin and the team at Maysteel knowing that the company is firmly positioned with clear growth momentum."

Lincoln International served as financial advisor and BakerHostetler served as legal counsel.

About Maysteel Industries

Maysteel specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing custom, precision, OEM sheet metal enclosures, kiosks, cabinets and racks. The company's product solutions are widely used in a wide variety of applications, including data center, power & mobile back-up, utility, renewable energy, self-service kiosk, and safes & security industries. Maysteel was founded in 1936 and today has over 800 employees and manufacturing locations in Allenton, Wisconsin, Lynchburg, Virginia, Garland, Texas, Monterrey, Mexico, Frederick, Colorado, and Germantown, Wisconsin, as well manufacturing partner locations in Europe. For more information, visit www.maysteel.com.

About Littlejohn Capital

Littlejohn Capital is the family office of Angus C. Littlejohn Jr., co-founder of Littlejohn & Co., where he currently serves as Chairman Emeritus. Founded in 2013, Littlejohn Capital seeks to make control investments in small to mid-sized private companies that are undergoing strategic, operational or generational transition. For more information, visit www.littlejohncapital.com.

Contact: Chris Tofalli

Chris Tofalli Public Relations LLC

914-834-4334

SOURCE Littlejohn Capital