Littleton Martial and Healing Arts Studio Eclectic Ground Offers Virtual Mind, Body, Soul Expo

LITTLETON, Colo., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Littleton martial arts studio is hosting Re-Imagine Resiliency, a virtual mind, body, soul expo that will feature experts focused on martial arts, tarot readings, Ayurveda, shamanic journeys, astrological readings, yoga, life coaching, angelic guides, vibrational sound healing, divine timing consults and more.

"Eclectic Ground is a martial and healing arts center where we are passionate about meeting people where they are," said studio owner Marek Chromik when explaining the thought process behind offering the expo. "We, alongside all humanity, got the COVID wake-up call. It inspired us to deepen our consideration about what more we could do."

Deb Chromik, Marek's life partner and the studio's business manager, said that she and Marek realized that now is the time to join with others to offer an array of answers to people seeking solutions to Covid-inspired challenges. "Our response is to combine forces with other like-minded practitioners, both locally and globally, to offer fellow-humans an array of possibilities for how they can have a stronger sense of agency around their own physical and mental wellness," Deb said.

The virtual expo will be on Sunday October 4, 2020, 1-5PM MDT (convert to your time zone). Deb promises expo participants a "boundary-bending" virtual expo environment that will allow guests to meet and learn from up to 40 gifted practitioners. Tickets for the event are $20 and are available via EventBrite.

Practitioners offered via the expo include:

Greg Burdulis Monk /Life Coach https://thepowerofpresence.net/about-greg/

/Life Coach https://thepowerofpresence.net/about-greg/ Lindsay Recknell , Resiliency Expert in Hope https://expertinhope.com/

, Resiliency Expert in Hope https://expertinhope.com/ VerDarLuz Celestiowl, Author/Shamanic Astrologer http://shamanstorch.com/about-verdarluz/

Jarda Obuchov- Ayurveda, Tai Massage practitioner https://www.massagebook.com/Denver~Massage~TripleGemtherapeutics?src=external#about/description-show

Jeff Howard , Vibrational Sound Association, Vibrational Healing https://www.vibrationalsoundassociation.com/about-us/

Other practitioners interested in participating in this event should call Deb at 303.550.8542 or email [email protected].

About Eclectic Ground

Eclectic Ground's team of experienced martial and healing arts instructors and practitioners in Littleton, Colorado are passionate about what they do and how they do it. They strive to bring the most creative and relaxing atmosphere to their daily lives and thus to the lives of their students and clients. Eclecticground.com

Contact: Erich Kirshner, Evolution Communications Agency

Phone: 303.921.6733

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Eclectic Ground