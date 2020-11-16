Litton Entertainment Launches Global Streaming Channel, Xplore

Xplore is the inaugural streaming channel from Litton Entertainment, a producer and distributor of award-winning content across all genres and for all platforms including linear, cable, streamers, digital and social. Litton Entertainment is the Emmy award-winning, longstanding premier producer of educational and informational (E/I) programming featured on broadcast networks' weekend lineups.

Xplore's programming slate will feature top talent like Mo Rocca, Miranda Cosgrove, Dylan Dreyer, Kevin Frazier and Jack Hanna, and genres including travel, lifestyle, animals, natural sciences, technology and sports, among others.

The channel launches domestically with more than 2,500 hours of content, to an estimated audience reach of more 50 million viewers. Launch partners include Samsung TV Plus, VIZIO SmartCast®, The Roku Channel and Plex, all of which are scheduled to launch the new channel by late November; and XUMO, which is scheduled to launch by first-quarter 2021.

"The launch of our first FAST channel is the next step in expanding Litton's global distribution. The AVOD market is quickly evolving, and with these incredible partners we see a strong opportunity not only for impactful distribution but for original co-productions and first-run programming as well. This is truly just the beginning," said Andrew Tew, Litton Entertainment Vice President of Licensing and Distribution and General Manager of Global Channels, who will lead Xplore's strategic direction and operations, including distribution, programming, marketing and communications.

Litton is best known for its Emmy-winning programming on the broadcast networks on Saturday mornings – many of which will be featured on Xplore. CBS's Saturday morning programming block, "CBS Dream Team," which has entered its eighth successful season, features Litton programs including Lucky Dog, Innovation Nation, with Mo Rocca; Game Changers, with Kevin Frazier; and the 2020 Daytime Emmy-nominated Mission Unstoppable. "Litton's Weekend Adventure" on ABC features Jack Hanna's Wild Countdown; Hearts of Heroes, hosted by Ginger Zee; and Ocean Mysteries with Jeff Corwin. "The More You Know" on NBC features The Champion Within, with Lauren Thompson; Consumer 101; Vets Saving Pets; Earth Odyssey with Dylan Dreyer; and The Voyager with Josh Garcia. "One Magnificent Morning" on The CW features This Old House: Trade School; Did I Mention Invention?; Jewels of the Natural World; and Jack Hanna's Into the Wild.

Xplore is the latest step in Litton's expansion of its Emmy-winning content to additional platforms. In June 2020 Litton and CuriosityStream announced an international distribution partnership for Mission Unstoppable, Litton's popular series, produced in partnership with Lyda Hill Philanthropies' IF/THEN Initiative, featuring women role models in science, technology, engineering & math (STEM). In April 2020 Litton announced the launch of The Daily Splash, an online hub offering free access to hundreds of half-hours of Litton programs that can be enjoyed by the entire household.

Litton Entertainment, a division of Hearst Television, is the preeminent independent producer and distributor in the U.S. television industry, creating quality programming for over 20 years with distribution across linear, cable, streamers, digital and social platforms. Producing more than 800 hours of programming a year across genres and demos, Litton talent and crews can often be found traveling the globe producing Emmy-winning, content distributed worldwide. Litton's Weekend Adventure, produced by Litton Studios, was the first program block of its kind and airs Saturdays on ABC stations nationwide. Litton Entertainment provides CBS Network with six original programs for Saturday mornings called CBS Dream Team; The CW Network with One Magnificent Morning, a three-hour destination featuring E/I programming; NBC stations with six original E/I series under the iconic brand The More You Know; and Telemundo with the three-hour Mi Telemundo block of programming. Litton's syndication and news division distributes a diverse slate of programs including Law&Crime Daily, the E/I block Go Time!, and Consumer Reports TV. Litton offers The Daily Splash , an online hub and newsletter featuring Litton's award-winning programming. For more information, visit http://www.litton.tv . Litton is majority-owned by Hearst: http://www.hearst.com .

