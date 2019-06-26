Littoral Combat Ship 17 (Indianapolis) Completes Acceptance Trials

"LCS 17 is joining the second-largest class of ships in the U.S. Navy fleet, and we are proud to get the newest Littoral Combat Ship one step closer to delivery," said Joe DePietro, Lockheed Martin vice president and general manager, Small Combatants and Ship Systems. "This ship is lethal and flexible, and we are confident that she will capably serve critical U.S. Navy missions today and in future."

Unique among combat ships, LCS is designed to complete close-to-shore missions and is a growing and relevant part of the Navy's fleet.

It is flexible — with 40 percent of the hull easily reconfigurable, LCS can be modified to integrate capabilities including over-the-horizon missiles, advanced electronic warfare systems and decoys.

The trials included a full-power run, maneuverability testing, and surface and air detect-to-engage demonstrations of the ship's combat system. Major systems and features were demonstrated, including aviation support, small boat launch handling and recovery and machinery control and automation.

"I am extremely proud of our LCS team including our shipbuilders at Fincantieri Marinette Marine," said Jan Allman, Fincantieri Marinette Marine president and CEO. "These are complex vessels, and it takes a strong team effort to design, build and test these American warships."

