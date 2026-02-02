LitWorld "Celebrates Learning" on the 16th Annual World Read Aloud Day

Global movement amplifies the power of reading aloud on February 4, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LitWorld, the nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening children and communities through the power of stories, will commemorate the 16th Annual World Read Aloud Day (WRAD) on Wednesday, February 4, 2026.

As the founders of the global literacy movement, LitWorld announces this year's theme, "Celebrate Learning," honoring the impact of reading aloud on knowledge-building, neural pathways, social-emotional growth, critical thinking, and literacy success. WRAD is a global call to action to recognize the read-aloud as a catalyst for connection, growth, and lifelong literacy.

Each year, individuals and organizations participate by hosting read-aloud events in their communities and online. Since its founding in 2010 by LitWorld founder Pam Allyn, WRAD has united over 90 million participants in over 170 countries, advocating for literacy as a fundamental human right.

"Reading aloud is a powerful tool for brain-building and connection that sets children up for success," said Allyn, Founding Director of LitWorld. "This year, we invite communities worldwide to remember that even in a world dominated by technology, human connection through reading aloud plays a critical role in children's learning lives."

WRAD 2026 is supported by a range of organizations committed to literacy, including Scholastic, Outskirts Press, and Chooseco. Supporting organizations will donate books to classrooms and libraries nationwide.

On WRAD, LitWorld collaborates with schools, libraries, and organizations worldwide to host read-aloud events. Pam Allyn and New York City Public Schools Chancellor Kamar Samuels will participate in a read-aloud at an elementary school in Manhattan as part of WRAD.

Free virtual author read-alouds will also be available through Scholastic's Storyvoice Live and virtual read-alouds organized by award-winning author Kate Messner .

LitWorld encourages everyone to host read-aloud events on or around February 4. Free resources are available at worldreadaloudday.org .

About LitWorld

LitWorld is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening children and communities through literacy and the power of stories.

About World Read Aloud Day

WRAD 2026 is sponsored by Scholastic, the global children's publishing, education and media company, full-service self-publishing company Outskirts Press, and Chooseco, publishers of the Choose Your Own Adventure series. Scholastic and Chooseco will generously donate books to classrooms and libraries nationwide.

