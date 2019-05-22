LIU Post Chamber Music Festival Announces Audition Dates for its 38th Summer Season

Participants can perfect their craft and perform in a rich musical environment with a long tradition of excellence. There are several categories of participation: an Artistry Program for young professionals and pre-formed chamber ensembles; a Performance Program for college & conservatory musicians; an Advanced Program for students aged 15 to 18 years old; and a Seminar Program for students aged 9 to 14 years old. In addition, the Advancement of Chamber Music Program for Music Educators is intended for those who want to develop chamber music programs at their schools, or who want to expand their existing programs.

Auditions will be held on Wednesday, June 5, and on Monday, June 10. Additional auditions may be set up through mid-June. To schedule an audition, call the LIU Post Chamber Music Festival at (516) 299-2103, or visit the Festival's website at www.liu.edu/post/chambermusic to download an application ans well as the 2019 Festival Information Booklet.

The LIU Post Chamber Music Festival is available on a non-credit basis, or participants may elect to earn undergraduate or graduate credits. High school students may earn college credit through the High School Enrichment Program. Scholarships, Fellowships and Tilles Scholar Awards are available. The non-refundable application/audition fee is $40. Program fees and tuition vary with scheduled participation and programs.

The festival will feature The Pierrot Consort, the faculty ensemble-in-residence at LIU Post, as well as other faculty musicians and special guest artists. The primary focus is the study and the performance of standard instrumental chamber music, including string quartets, woodwind quintets, and mixed chamber ensembles. Also included are a series of instrumental and performance master classes, a concerto competition, chamber orchestras, and a series of public concerts at Krasnoff Theater and Tilles Center for the Performing Arts featuring The Pierrot Consort and guest artists; as well as the Festival Chamber Orchestra and chamber music performed by Festival participants.

In addition to chamber music, the Festival offers musicianship classes, individual master classes, chamber music performance classes, and a conducting program, which includes an overview of conducting and rehearsal techniques, music score study, musical style, and full orchestral and chamber orchestral repertoire. Conducting participants will attend master classes, receive training with the Conductors' Ensemble and observe rehearsals of the Festival Chamber Orchestra.

For more information about the LIU Post Chamber Music Festival, contact Susan Deaver, Festival director, or Dale Stuckenbruck, assistant Festival director, at (516) 299-2103 or visit the Festival Web site at www.liu.edu/post/chambermusic

About THE PIERROT CONSORT, the faculty ensemble-in-residence at LIU Post:

Formed at LIU Post in 1981 by Susan Deaver and Maureen Hynes, The Pierrot Consort is also celebrating its 38th season as the faculty ensemble-in-residence at LIU Post. The members of The Pierrot Consort are Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello, and Heawon Kim, piano. Besides performing at the LIU Post Chamber Music Festival, The Pierrot Consort has performed at Merkin Concert Hall at the Kaufman Music Center in Manhattan, Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in Manhattan, the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., the Bartok Society at Saranac Lake, N.Y., the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Conn., the Stockbridge Chamber Concerts in Great Barrington, Mass., the St. Paul Chapel Series at Columbia University, and for the Islip Arts Council BOCES on Long Island. The members of the ensemble are actively involved in the musical life of New York City and have a commitment to the educational life of Long Island. The Pierrot Consort is a member of Chamber Music America.

About Long Island University (LIU)

LIU is one of the nation's largest private universities. Since 1926, LIU has provided high quality academic programs taught by world-class faculty. LIU offers 500 accredited programs to nearly 20,000 students, with a network of over 260,000 alumni, including leaders in industries across the globe. Visit liu.edu for more information.

SOURCE Long Island University

Related Links

http://liu.edu

