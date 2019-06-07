LIU Post Chamber Music Festival Announces Concert Series for its 38ᵗʰ Summer Season Starting July 12

The Pierrot Consort , the faculty ensemble-in-residence at LIU Post, includes: Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello and Heawon Kim, piano. In addition to its regular concert series at Long Island University, The Pierrot Consort has performed at Merkin Concert Hall, Weill Recital Hall, the Kennedy Center, the Bartok Society at Saranac Lake, the Bruce Museum in Greenwich, Conn., BOCES, the Stockbridge Chamber Concerts in Great Barrington, Mass., the St. Paul Chapel Series at Columbia University and the Islip Arts Council. The Pierrot Consort was sponsored by Tilles Center to perform the original ballet version of Aaron Copland's "Appalachian Spring" and has collaborated with Tilles Center's Arts Education Program, performing for the Summer Seminar for teachers. The artist members of the ensemble are actively involved in the musical life of New York City and have a commitment to the cultural enrichment of Long Island. The Pierrot Consort : "A cohesive ensemble with real affinity for the music... consistently interesting..."—Newsday

The LIU Post Chamber Music Festival, now in its 38th Summer Season, is an intensive, three-week program that focuses on the study and the performance of the standard chamber music repertoire. It includes a concert series with performances at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts and Kasnoff Theater @ Tilles Center by The Pierrot Consort with special guests and festival participants. The Festival is in conjunction with the College of Arts, Communications and Design, School of Performing Arts and the Department of Music at LIU Post.

The final concerts of the Festival, the Seminar Chamber Orchestra and the Festival Chamber Orchestra will feature festival participants. Further information may be found through the LIU Post Chamber Music Festival at (516) 299-2103 or the Festival's website at www.liu.edu/post/chambermusic.

The full concert schedule is as follows:

Friday, July 12 – Chamber Music from England

Featuring The Pierrot Consort, the faculty ensemble-in-residence at LIU Post, which includes Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello; and Heawon Kim, piano; joined by Festival faculty member Nam-Sook Choei Lee, violin.

This opening concert of the 38th Summer Season of the LIU Post Chamber Music Festival takes place at 8 p.m. at Krasnoff Theater @ Tilles Center, LIU Post, 720 Northern Boulevard (Route 25A), Brookville, N.Y.

The performance will include: Purcell: Chacony in G minor for String Quartet (arranged by Britten); Britten: Introduction and Allegro for violin, cello and piano; Blake: Flute Quintet (flute and string quartet); and Bridge: Piano Quintet.

General admission: $20; seniors and students, $10. For further information or advance ticket sales, call the Festival Office at 516-299-2103.

Tuesday, July 16 – Festival Alumni Evening

Selected Festival Alumni will present an evening of chamber music, starting at 8 p.m., Great Hall of the Winnick House, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd. (Route 25A), Brookville.

General admission: $12; seniors and students, $8. For further information or advance ticket sales call the Festival Office at 516-299-2103.

Friday, July 19 – Chamber Music by Czech Composers

Featuring The Pierrot Consort, the faculty ensemble-in-residence at LIU Post, which includes Susan Deaver, flute; Dale Stuckenbruck, violin; Veronica Salas, viola; Maureen Hynes, cello; and Heawon Kim, piano.

This exciting evening of chamber music takes place at 8 p.m., Krasnoff Theater at Tilles Center, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd. (Route 25A), Brookville, N.Y.

The performance will include: Dvořák: Piano Trio No. 4 in E minor, Op. 90 "Dumky"; Martinů: Trio for Flute, Cello and Piano; Suk: Piano Quartet in A minor, Op. 1

General admission: $20; seniors and students, $10. For further information or advance ticket sales, call the Festival Office at 516-299-2103.

P articipants' Chamber Music Evenings

Selected ensembles from the Festival will perform two evenings of chamber music.

Wednesday, July 24th at 8 p.m., Atrium and Tilles Center Stage

Thursday, July 25th at 8 p.m., Atrium and Tilles Center Stage

Ticket prices for Festival Alumni Evening and Festival Participants Concerts: $12; seniors and students, $8. For more information or advance ticket sales, contact the Festival Office at 516-299-2103.

Thursday, July 25 – Seminar Concert

Young Festival participants from the Festival's Seminar Program will perform selected chamber music starting at Noon, Atrium of Tilles Center, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd. (Route 25A), Brookville. Program to be announced.

Suggested contribution: $5. For further information or advance ticket sales call the Festival Office at 516-299-2103.

Friday, July 26 – Festival Chamber Orchestra Concert

ORCHESTRAL MUSIC FOR A SUMMER EVENING

Performance by the Festival Chamber Orchestra, with Susan Deaver, conductor.

Works to be performed include: Rameau: Ballet Suite (Mottl); Concerto featuring the winner of the 2019 Festival Concerto Competition; Delius: The Walk to the Paradise Garden; Bizet: Symphony No. 1 in C Major, and a final piece featuring all Festival Participants.

The Festival Series's closing concert begins at 8 p.m., Tilles Center Concert Hall, LIU Post, 720 Northern Blvd. (Route 25A), Brookville.

General admission: $15; seniors and students, $10. For further information or advance ticket sales for the Festival Chamber Orchestra Concert, call Tilles Center Box Office at 516-299-3100. www.tillescenter.org

For further information about the LIU Post Chamber Music Festival, The Pierrot Consort and Guest Artists, please visit the Festival's website at www.liu.edu/post/chambermusic.

These concerts are sponsored in conjunction with Tilles Center; the LIU Post Chamber Music Festival; the College of Arts, Communications and Design; School of Performing Arts; and the Department of Music at LIU Post. Program and performing artists subject to change.

