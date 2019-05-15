Liv Cycling Adds To Intrigue Series With Lightweight Aluminum Model

"The versatility of the Intrigue makes it the ideal bike for riders to rip flowy singletrack and feel equally confident on technical terrain," said Ludi Scholz, off-road category manager, Liv global. "It's truly the do-it-all bike that will empower women to push their riding to the next level."

The Intrigue series maintains an Advanced Forge composite linkage and delivering 140mm rear Maestro suspension and a 150mm fork. It was built using Liv's 3F Design Philosophy, combined with suspension testing by women, for women, and tuned to perfection through athlete prototype testing. The Liv 3F Design process includes thousands of data points about women's anatomy, sizing variations, and muscle energy and outputs. As with all Liv bikes, the data is used to engineer the frame and best harness women's strength providing a more balanced, efficient and powerful ride.

Responsive, Lightweight Frame

Intrigue comes with a unique frame geometry that offers water bottle compatibility on all bike sizes, sleek internal cable routing, refined rear triangle, and is 2x drivetrain and front derailleur compatible. With improved pedaling efficiency and an aggressive trail riding position that includes a lengthened top tube and shortened stem for improved handling, Intrigue is quick, nimble and designed to shred any type of terrain.

Liv's newest Intrigue is handcrafted with a lightweight aluminum ALUXX frame and an Advanced Forge upper rocker for maximum strength. This provides a comfortable ride with efficient wheel tracking for increased balance and control.

No Compromise Finish

The Intrigue is spec'd with a Trunnion Mount with a metric shock and Boost hub spacing that improves stiffness, trail handling and tire clearance. The cockpit features a 35mm diameter handlebar and stem for enhanced stiffness. Intrigue's tubeless wheelsystem with 27.5-inch wheels offers compatibility with up to 2.6-inch tires and features hydraulic disc brakes for powerful, reliable stopping power.

The Intrigue will be available worldwide this summer. Find your local Liv retailer online at https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/stores .

About Liv

Liv is the only comprehensive cycling brand in the world dedicated solely to women. Founded in 2008 by Giant executive Bonnie Tu as part of the Giant Group, Liv creates innovative bicycles and gear to fit and perform at the highest level. Liv aims to empower all female riders from beginners to pros. With a global team of retailers, athletes and events, plus a growing online presence focused on riding skills, bike maintenance, nutrition, travel, and other experiences – Liv strives to support community and be the number one resource for women cyclists around the world. For more information, visit liv-cycling.com.

