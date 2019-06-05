Liv Cycling Introduces All New Avail Advanced Lineup

"The Avail Advanced is an incredibly versatile, 'do everything' road bike that was created to be light, responsive on climbs and provide ultimate control on descents," said Sophia Shih, Liv product development advanced engineer. "This bike is perfect for women who prioritize comfort and easy handling, and the ability to tackle long, sometimes all-day rides."

Built using Liv's 3F Design Philosophy, the Avail Advanced lineup features an Advanced-grade composite frame and fork with an exceptionally lightweight geometry with a carbon layup tuned specifically for women. The Liv 3F Design process includes thousands of data points about women's anatomy, sizing variations, and muscle energy and outputs. As with all Liv bikes, the data is used to engineer the frame and best harness women's strength, providing a more balanced, efficient and powerful ride.

Built for Endurance

The Avail Advanced was designed with endurance geometry, offering a more upright riding position for supreme comfort during epic adventures. One of the newer features on the Avail Advanced is sleek, integrated cable route design and a RideSense compatible frame that allows riders to transmit speed and cadence data to any ANT+ or Bluetooth device.

Uncompromised Control

The lightweight stability offered by the CompactRoad frame design and advanced-grade composite fork, paired with powerful disc brakes give the Avail Advanced confident stopping power, precise steering and control in variable weather conditions. The OverDrive 2 steerer tube provides unprecedented frontal and cornering stiffness, while the PowerCore bottom bracket affords pedaling efficiency and stability.

Exceptional Comfort

The D-Fuse SL seatpost reduces road vibration to help keep riders fresh, making long days in the saddle more comfortable, while larger tire size compatibility offers the ability to take roads less traveled.

The new Avail Advanced line will be available worldwide this summer. Find your local Liv retailer online at https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/stores .

About Liv

Liv is the only comprehensive cycling brand in the world dedicated solely to women. Founded in 2008 by Giant executive Bonnie Tu as part of the Giant Group, Liv creates innovative bicycles and gear to fit and perform at the highest level. Liv aims to empower all female riders from beginners to pros. With a global team of retailers, athletes and events, plus a growing online presence focused on riding skills, bike maintenance, nutrition, travel, and other experiences – Liv strives to support community and be the number one resource for women cyclists around the world. For more information, visit liv-cycling.com.

