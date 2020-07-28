Liv Cycling Introduces Brava Advanced Pro Series

"We designed the Brava Advanced Pro series to feel like it was custom built for women right out of the box. Our intention was to give competitive cyclocross riders unmatched performance and control that translates to greater efficiency on the course," said Meg Hung, Liv Cycling product category manager. "That's why this bike features a carbon frame and fork, Overdrive 2 steer, and a unique downtube design that will keep the bike clean and easy to carry over any barrier on the race course."

Built using Liv's 3F design philosophy, Brava Advanced Pro features an Advanced-Grade Composite frame and fork tuned specifically for women, with a geometry shaped around worldwide female-only dimensional data. Applying this data, Liv optimizes weight distribution on the bike which puts the rider in the best position to maximize power and efficiency.

Liv works with their pro riders to put prototypes to the test, gaining insight to incorporate into the final product. The Brava Advanced Pro was vetted by CCC-Liv Team rider Marianne Vos, seven-time World Cyclocross Champion.

"Last cyclocross season, I rode a prototype of the brand new Brava Advanced Pro. Although my season was shorter than it was supposed to be, this bike stepped up to the challenge and allowed me to push the limits on the course," said Vos. "The Brava Advanced Pro is a responsive, race-ready bike with a stiff frame that allows for great handling and quick acceleration. This combination — speed and control — is crucial to being successful in cyclocross."

Built to Perform

The Brava Advanced Pro series was created for women who want a top-tier performance bike for racing cyclocross and for off-season training that can easily tackle mixed terrain. The lightweight frame has a stiff, open triangle design that makes shoulder carrying easy, while the unique design of the V-shaped downtube efficiently sheds mud.

"A significant benefit of the Brava Advanced Pro is its stiffness. The torsional and pedaling stiffness were designed to match the wattage energy bursts and cornering forces riders face during race conditions to maximize a rider's energy and performance, and reduce fatigue. This bike truly is like having a secret weapon on the course," continued Hung.

The new Brava Advanced Pro series will be available worldwide this summer in sizes extra small through large. Learn more at https://www.liv-cycling.com/global/showcase/brava-advanced-pro .

SOURCE Liv Cycling