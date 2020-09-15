Liv Cycling Introduces Intrigue Advanced Pro 29

"The Intrigue Advanced Pro 29 is the bike you can take anywhere. It's the quiver killer that climbs and descends equally well," said Ludi Scholz, Liv global off-road category manager. "This bike is built upon years of knowledge to deepen the Intrigue lineup and meet all the demands of riding any trail with more versatility than ever before."

The Intrigue Advanced Pro 29 was built using Liv's 3F design philosophy which applies to the frame geometry and suspension tuning. Gathering worldwide female-only dimensional data, Liv designs and engineers frame geometry specifically for women by optimizing weight distribution on the bike. This puts the rider in the best position to maximize power and efficiency, and employ her most powerful muscles. Further, Liv custom-tuned the Intrigue Advanced Pro 29 suspension for women so it performs optimally for female riders and the bike's intended use, resulting in improved traction, control and confidence.

Prototypes of the bike were fine-tuned with feedback from Liv suspension partners and ridden by Liv global athletes. Liv Racing pro enduro rider Rae Morrison has already put her brand new Intrigue Advanced Pro 29 bike to the test.

"Going over rough straights, the Intrigue Advanced Pro 29 rides really smoothly. I was able to let go of the brakes and carry so much speed," said Morrison. "With its flip chip adjustable frame geometry, the bike has two distinctly different personalities, providing me with two bikes in one. In the low position with a lower bottom bracket the bike feels way more stable at speed and in corners. In the high position the seat tube angle is in such a good pedaling position that it feels incredibly efficient. It's an awesome bike that blew my expectations out of the water."

Top Performance Trail Bike

High-performance grade raw carbon fiber and custom resin, produced in Giant's own composite factory, are used to handcraft the custom Intrigue Advanced Pro 29. Designed to provide more frame protection and help dampen the sound of object impact, Liv engineers incorporated a new shape and softer material of the chainstay and downtube protectors.

The series also features a carbon wheelset, dropper seatpost and signature Maestro Suspension Technology. The Maestro platform includes four strategically positioned pivot points and two Advanced Forged Composite linkages that work together to create a single floating pivot for the most active, efficient and independent suspension system on the trail.

SOURCE Liv Cycling