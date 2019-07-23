Liv Cycling Reveals New Avail AR

"We created the Avail AR for women who ride long distances and expect comfort, stability and control," said Sophia Shih, Liv product development advanced engineer. "This bike delivers. The updated geometry of the Avail AR aligns specifically with what women in the market for an endurance-focused bike want. We also made it a priority to offer the ability to equip the Avail AR with rear rack, fenders, and run up to 38c tires because we realize women appreciate features that make it easy for them to ride further."

Built using Liv's 3F Design Philosophy, the Avail AR features a durable lightweight aluminum frame and Advanced-grade composite fork tuned specifically for women. The Liv 3F Design process includes thousands of data points about women's anatomy, sizing variations, and muscle energy and outputs. As with all Liv bikes, the data is used to engineer the frame and best harness women's strength, providing a balanced ride with efficient power transfer.

Built for Longevity

Designed for ultimate comfort with an endurance-focused, balanced geometry that offers a more upright riding position, Avail AR is perfect for long, all-day rides that take women off the beaten path.

Uncompromised Control

Incorporating OverDrive and PowerCore technologies and a lower bottom bracket design, Avail AR's efficient frameset offers superior stiffness. This results in precise front-end steering and stability at the center of the bike and chainstay for consistent control. Avail AR also features a 12mm thru axle as well as flat mount disc brakes for confident stopping power in all conditions.

Superior Comfort

The Advanced-grade carbon fork, D-Fuse seatpost, and D-Fuse handlebars on the top model with easy reach and less drop dampen road vibrations to smooth out the ride, making long days in the saddle less fatiguing and more comfortable. Avail AR also offers larger-size 32c tires with clearance for up to 38c without fenders, making it a versatile all-road contender.

The new Avail AR comes in sizes XXS – L and will be available worldwide this summer. Find your local Liv retailer online at https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/stores .

SOURCE Liv Cycling

