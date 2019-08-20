Liv Cycling Unveils New Pique 29 Off-Road Series

"The new Pique 29 series was designed for cross country racers who want to be on top of the podium, and endurance riders who love to go fast. This bike is incredibly agile and can charge steep uphill sections while also maintaining speed in flowy and technical terrain," said Ludi Scholz, Liv global bicycle category manager.

The Pique Advanced Pro 29 and Pique 29 are built for speed with an all new, cross country-specific geometry optimized for speed, acceleration and cornering, and women's-specific suspension tuning. To accomplish this, Liv's 3F design philosophy, which includes thousands of data points about women's anatomy, sizing variations, and muscle energy and outputs was used to build the Pique 29 series from the ground up for women. Prototypes of the bike were fine-tuned with feedback from Liv global athletes including Liv Racing athlete and pro rider Kaysee Armstrong.

"I rode the Pique 29 prototype for the first time at Sea Otter this spring and have been riding it in all of my races since. I am incredibly impressed with the bike's performance, fit and handling," said Armstrong. "The new Pique 29 is the most responsive, race-oriented bike I've ridden, and makes easy work of diverse terrain. With 29-inch wheels, an ultra-lightweight design and other high-performance features, this bike is truly a game changer in the race world."

Optimized for Speed and Performance

The 29-inch wheel technology and all new cross country-specific geometry design were optimized for speed, acceleration and cornering, giving riders the ability to fly across technical sections. Pique Advanced Pro 29 models feature an ultra-lightweight design with full advanced carbon composite frame, carbon handlebar and wheelset. Pique 29 models are designed with a full ALUXX-SL frame that was built to offer a lightweight, stiff bike with a premium ride at an entry level price.

Leading Suspension Technology for Better Handling

The Pique 29 features 100/100 mm of travel and was extensively tested and tuned specifically for women with Liv's suspension partners to make the bike as close-to-perfect right out of the box. Maestro suspension uses a floating pivot point for effective suspension on all-terrain that allows efficient pedaling, the ability to absorb bigger drops and trail chatter, and offers smooth suspension with brake independence. The trunnion-mount rear shock allows for a fast and supple ride tuned for women, by women.

The Pique 29 Advanced Pro 0 features the FOX Live Valve System that automatically adjusts the suspension while riding. This allows riders to focus on the trail ahead of them without having to make manual shock adjustments, which is especially beneficial in race situations where every second matters.

Handcrafted Frame Designed for Efficiency

The Pique 29 Advanced Pro models are handcrafted with advanced-grade composite to provide an ultra-lightweight frame with enhanced stiffness. A new Advanced Forged Composite Technology upper rocker arm was also designed for increased stiffness, durability and a lighter weight ride. The Pique 29 series includes a 30.9 mm diameter cross-country specific dropper seat post to enable the rider to lower her center of gravity on steeper terrain. Riders will find that the seat has an integrated "UniClip" to attach compatible bike accessories, while the frame design accommodates downtube water bottles on all frame sizes, XS-L.

No Compromise Build

Designed to tackle serious climbs with ease and efficiency, the Pique 29 series features a PowerCore bottom bracket for unparalleled power transfer, and OverDrive steerer for precise steering along with an XCR Carbon Wheel System on Advanced Pro models for strength, durability, stiffness for demanding cross-country riding. All models in the series were also designed with lightweight paint and are available in multiple colors and graphics.

The Pique 29 Advanced Pro and Pique 29 series will be available worldwide in September. Find your local Liv retailer online at https://www.liv-cycling.com/us/stores.

About Liv

Liv is the only comprehensive cycling brand in the world dedicated solely to women. Founded in 2008 by Giant executive Bonnie Tu as part of the Giant Group, Liv creates innovative bicycles and gear to fit and perform at the highest level. Liv aims to empower all female riders from beginners to pros. With a global team of retailers, athletes and events, plus a growing online presence focused on riding skills, bike maintenance, nutrition, travel, and other experiences – Liv strives to support community and be the number one resource for women cyclists around the world. For more information, visit liv-cycling.com.

SOURCE Liv Cycling

Related Links

https://www.liv-cycling.com

