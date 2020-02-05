Liv Cycling Welcomes Three New Athletes To Liv Racing

Blunk is a U23 cross country mountain bike athlete who won first place in the 2017 and 2018 National Championships and second last year. A fourteen-year-old enduro racer, Miller won first place at the 2019 East Coast Junior Mountain Bike Championships, second place at the EWS80 Crankworx, Whistler, B.C. and second place at the Eastern States Cup Enduro World Series (EWS) Qualifier Pro Women's class. Tertsch, a Sprint and Olympic distance triathlete, won the U23 European Triathlon Championships in 2019, third at the U23 World Triathlon Championships 2019, and was recently nominated as 2020 European Female Triathlete of the Year by the European Triathlon Union.

"We have increased our commitment to Liv Racing by investing in new athletes, additional staff infrastructure, and elevated race support," said Phoebe Liu, chief branding officer of Giant Group, which includes Liv Cycling, Giant, Momentum and CADEX brands. "Athlete feedback is essential to our process of designing and engineering best in class bikes and gear. Each of these women is pushing the limits in her discipline while also furthering Liv's mission."

Liv Racing athletes support the brand as product testers by working with designers and engineers on new prototypes and providing product development feedback along the way. Most recently, the Pique 29, named "Best Women's XC Race Bike" in the mountain bike category by Bicycling Magazine in 2019, was tested and honed by Liv athlete Kaysee Armstrong.

"Liv Cycling has been my partner since 2015 and their bikes and gear help me perform at my best," said professional triathlete and Olympian Radka Kahlefeldt. "My connection with Liv became even stronger when I was pregnant. They gave me full support and believed in my comeback. Since our daughter was born in January 2018, I've had my two best seasons so far. Liv is more than a sponsor -- they offer support for all the women on Liv Racing, bringing out the best in each of us"

In 2020, Liv Racing also welcomes new team manager Elizabeth Walker, and returning Liv Racing team mechanic Jessica Brousseau. Walker, a former technical representative for Liv Cycling and mountain bike skills coach for Ladies AllRide and Grit Clinics, brings additional support to the Liv Racing team.

Unveiled in 2019, Liv Racing is now comprised of 17 women hailing from seven countries and includes four women riding as the only sanctioned all-women team in the Enduro World Series (EWS). Liv Racing is also a registered team with both USA Cycling (USAC) and the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI).

