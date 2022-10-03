LIV Golf Appoints ISBI 360 to Sell Tickets for their Domestic Schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ISBI 360, LLC today announced that ISBI 360's Virtual Sales Network, the on-demand sales talent provider and ticket sales trainer for the sports and entertainment industry, has signed an agreement with LIV Golf to sell event tickets for the remaining US stops on their 2022 tour.

"We're looking forward to partnering with ISBI 360 to deploy their reps and sales methodology to get more tickets into our fans' hands," said Matt Goodman, President of Franchises for LIV Golf Enterprises. "We were impressed by what they've been able to do to sell other pro teams' and properties' tickets, and it's a very good fit for us."

"ISBI 360 is honored to be working with LIV Golf to maximize their event ticket sales and package offerings to golf fans everywhere," said Doug Quinn, CEO of ISBI 360 LLC. "Our methodology was specifically created for sports and entertainment properties to move tickets virtually and to develop sales talent, and we're excited to begin this long-term relationship."

Ticket sales are the lifeblood of most sports and entertainment organizations, but high turnover and long ramp-up times often kill the company's sales team's profitability. The ISBI 360 Virtual Sales Network is a cost-effective answer to the challenges of finding, keeping and developing profitable sales reps.

ISBI 360's training system recruits and prepares reps for short-term (90-day) virtual ticket sales assignments from their homes. Their unique cutting-edge talent development methodology has proven to be highly successful for dozens of partner teams and organizations throughout North America and Mexico.

About LIV Golf

LIV Golf is a professional golf tour whose inaugural 8-event series is taking place from June to October 2022 across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It is an opportunity to reinvigorate golf through a structure that adds value to the entire sport while helping to bring new audiences to the game through a cutting-edge entertainment product. Using smaller fields, fewer rounds, a defined season, shorter playing windows, and shotgun starts, the tour's format has been designed with fans as the #1 priority.

The name LIV is a reference to the Roman numeral for 54, the score if every hole on a par-72 course were birdied and the number of holes to be played at LIV events.

About ISBI 360

An acronym for Inspiration Sports Business Institute, the ISBI 360 Network provides unique solutions to the three biggest challenges on the business side of sports and entertainment: training, sales and recruitment.

Based in Kansas City, its unique structure allows teams, leagues and properties to scale up their sales effort on short notice with minimal expense; train their new or existing staff with a portfolio of (11) unique certification programs developed by industry experts; and hire certified seasoned sales representatives trained in ISBI 360's proprietary training methodology.

