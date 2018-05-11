LIV Sotheby's International Realty Announces New Leadership

"We are thrilled to welcome Dierk Herbermann and Steven Kirby to the LIV Sotheby's International Realty leadership team," said LIV Sotheby's International Realty president, Scott Webber. "Herbermann comes to us with an esteemed background in general management and legal counsel for one of the top producing real estate firms, Paragon Real Estate Group, in Northern California, while Kirby brings over two decades of proven experience in real estate finance, private equity, and capital markets, coming from Wells Fargo Private Bank."

The pair will serve under the umbrella of Majestic Realty, owner/operator of three Sotheby's International Realty affiliates serving the western United States including LIV Sotheby's International Realty, in Colorado and California, Sierra Sotheby's International Realty, in Lake Tahoe, California and Reno, Nevada, and Summit Sotheby's International Realty, in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The combined companies now include 30 offices, and over 700 broker and support staff associates; and closed $6.3 billion in sales volume in 2017.

Herbermann was instrumental in helping a well-known real estate group become the No. 1 brokerage in San Francisco in 2017. Prior to his management roles, he was a top agent earning multiple sales awards. This experience allowed him to develop successful offices and sales teams from an agent-focused perspective. Kirby's robust track record includes aggregate real estate transactions closed of more than $10 billion. Spanning organizations and economic cycles, he has cultivated a reputation for efficient growth as an accountable, effective, and authentic leader.

"Bringing high caliber executives like Herbermann and Kirby on board represents our continued commitment to providing the highest level of service, resources and expertise to our valued brokers and clientele," adds Webber.

Together the pair will assist the existing management team in spearheading Majestic's next phase of growth. LIV Sotheby's International Realty has established an office in Ventura, CA, further expanding Sotheby's International Realty's presence in the California residential real estate market. Agents and support staff associates at GP Real Estate Co. in Ventura have joined LIV Sotheby's International Realty and will now operate under the LIV Sotheby's International Realty name.

LIV Sotheby's International Realty's mission, to help clients 'LIV the life they love', is similarly aligned with the lifestyle-oriented Ventura real estate market. LIV Sotheby's International Realty will serve as the exclusive SIR affiliate company in Ventura County with plans to open office locations in Oxnard, Camarillo and Ojai, California.

For more information, contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty senior vice president, marketing and communications, Kristen Muller, at 303-629-8102.

Majestic Realty, based in Denver, Colorado, is the owner/operator of three Sotheby's International Realty affiliates serving the western United States, including LIV Sotheby's International Realty in Colorado and California, Sierra Sotheby's International Realty in Lake Tahoe, California and Reno, Nevada, and Summit Sotheby's International Realty in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. The combined companies include 30 office locations and over 700 real estate associates; and closed $6.3 billion in sales volume in 2017. For more information, contact LIV Sotheby's International Realty senior vice president, marketing and communications, Kristen Muller, at 303-629-8102.

Media Contact:

Kristen Muller

LIV Sotheby's International

Direct +1 303.629.8102

kristen.muller@sothebysrealty.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/liv-sothebys-international-realty-announces-new-leadership-300646856.html

SOURCE LIV Sotheby's International Realty

Related Links

http://www.livsothebysrealty.com

