Unlocking Physical Intelligence for Riding —A New AI Visual Smart Taillight Builds the "Pre-to-Post-Collision" Safety Ecosystem, Redefining Two-Wheel Mobility Safety Standards

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global leader in smart safety cycling, the US-based LIVALL Corporation will make a major appearance at CES 2026, unveiling its groundbreaking AI visual safety accessories. LIVALL is bringing active visual safety sensing—comparable to four-wheel autonomous-grade safety systems—into the two-wheel market, establishing an unprecedented, holistic safety protection loop through its new smart taillight and helmet ecosystem.

LIVALL CES Exclusive: AI Visual Taillight Eradicates Rider Blind Spots with four-wheel autonomous-Grade Safety

LIVALL, the pioneer of the Smart Helmet industry, is known for its patented Fall Detection Alarm (SOS) systems, and communication features. Building on this foundation, its flagship PikaBoost product line—an innovative e-bike conversion kit—demonstrated significant breakthroughs with PikaBoost 2's battery life and AI algorithms. This success solidifies LIVALL's technological leadership across smart cycling solutions, aiming to make every journey "Ride Safer, Ride Smarter and Even Better."

LIVALL is fully and for the first time introducing the core concept of "AI Visual Judgment and Pre-Warning," widespread in four-wheel autonomous driving, into the two-wheel domain. This fundamentally solves the critical challenge of the rider's blind spot. The focus is the Revolutionary AI Visual Smart Taillight (Model: VG1).

The VG1 is a Safety Co-pilot, integrated with "multi-sensor fusion" and "AI edge computing," designed to connect seamlessly with LIVALL smart devices (helmets, PikaBoost, etc.). This forms a robust ecosystem that enhances safety and creates an intuitive riding environment. This integration creates the industry-leading "Pre-Collision / During-Collision / Post-Collision" safety loop:

AI Active Defense: The integrated HD camera features a 120° wide-angle view to monitor traffic, allowing the AI chip to perform AI Visual Hazard Judgment . The Bi-Directional Warning alerts the rider internally via VG1's built-in buzzer and/or the Smart Helmet's audio, while simultaneously triggering an immediate Ultra-Bright Light Burst externally to warn the driver behind them.

Evidence Chain Lock: Automatic Video Capture instantly protects critical footage when danger is detected, providing indisputable legal evidence.

instantly protects critical footage when danger is detected, providing indisputable legal evidence. Rapid Emergency Response: The system uses Patented Fall Detection & SOS Alarm to immediately send a GPS location to emergency contacts, securing the Golden Hour for rescue.

The brand new flagship AI Visual Smart Helmet (Model: VGH10) is the pinnacle innovation in LIVALL's smart safety helmet line. It functions as the riding smart hub and intuitive rider interface. Utilizing its advanced open-ear audio, it delivers the taillight's AI warnings and enables convenient features like communication and navigation audio. This provides a comprehensive, friendly, and smart riding experience. Furthermore, LIVALL announces that its entire smart helmet range will soon feature connectivity with advanced AI models, offering riders a completely new, seamless experience while their hands remain securely on the handlebar.

Executive Quote: "We are in a new era where AI is redefining safety. LIVALL's innovation is a solemn commitment to the lives of global riders. We aim to prevent collisions at the source—the pre-collision phase. By substantially reducing two-wheel accident rates, we fulfill a social mandate and conserve vital public healthcare resources. We firmly believe that 'Ride Safer, Ride Smarter and Even Better' is the future we are contributing to for global users, families, and smart cities."

— Bryan Zheng, Founder of LIVALL / Kartin Wong, CEO and Founder of LIVALL Nexus Inc.



Media Contact and Event Information

LIVALL invites global media and partners to visit our booth and experience the safety transformation brought by AI Vision.

LIVALL Booth Number: #10723, LVCC-North Hall

Media Contact: Alice Li

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1(341)216-5774

