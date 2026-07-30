LivAway Suites® Plants Roots in Tucson with Fourth Arizona Opening

TUCSON, Ariz., July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites has opened its doors in Tucson, Arizona, marking the brand's fourth Arizona property and further accelerating one of the hospitality industry's fastest-growing economy extended stay platforms. With 21 additional locations open or under development nationwide, LivAway continues to build momentum as demand grows for flexible, affordable long-term lodging across the country.

LivAway Suites – Tucson brings the brand's signature larger floor plans and modern extended stay experience to one of Arizona's most dynamic cities, with convenient access to Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, the University of Arizona, Banner University Medical Center, and the city's aerospace and tech corridor.

Each suite features amenities purpose-built for longer stays, including full in-suite kitchens, smart laundry facilities, convenient parcel lockers for package deliveries, free high-speed Wi-Fi, and an on-site fitness center, with flexible accommodations designed for guests staying weeks or even months at a time for project-related work, relocations, healthcare assignments, and other life events.

"At LivAway Suites, we believe extended stay guests deserve a better experience, one that combines functionality, technology, and value," said Dan Barrett, Chief Development Officer of LivAway Suites. "The opening in Tucson represents another important milestone in our growth story and reflects the strong demand we continue to see for a modern, affordable extended stay product across Arizona and throughout the United States."

LivAway Suites' continued expansion across Arizona underscores the strength of the brand's growth trajectory and its focus on serving guests who need flexible living solutions, whether relocating, working on extended projects, traveling for healthcare, or simply looking for an affordable place to stay longer-term without commitments.

With locations opening rapidly across the country, LivAway Suites is positioning itself as a next-generation leader in the economy extended stay sector, combining purpose-built design, tech-forward operations, and a guest experience tailored specifically to longer-duration stays.

Interesting in booking a stay at LivAway Suites' Tucson, Ariz. location? Visit: https://www.livawaysuites.com/locations/az/tucson/tucson.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is an economy extended stay hotel brand headquartered in Lehi, Utah. Each suite is designed for longer stays, with a full kitchen, a dedicated workspace, a quiet room to sleep, and amenities chosen with extended stay guests in mind. Every LivAway property is held to the same standard of cleanliness and friendly service, for a consistent stay you can count on. As the only extended stay brand with a vertically integrated development and operating platform supported by disciplined site selection, LivAway is expanding rapidly across high-demand markets nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.livawaysuites.com/.

SOURCE LivAway Suites