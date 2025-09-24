LivAway Suites Surpasses 100,000 Room Nights in First Year, Highlighting Demand for Affordable Extended Stay

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Few new hotel brands can claim the kind of debut LivAway Suites has enjoyed. In its first 12 months of operating hotels, the Salt Lake City–based economy extended stay brand has sold more than 100,000 room nights, a milestone that industry observers say underscores both pent-up demand in the extended stay segment and the brand's ability to capture it.

LivAway Suites opened its first property in 2024 and has since expanded at a pace that outstripped even its own projections. With eight hotels now open and 14 more under development, the company is rapidly expanding across the country from Maine to Seattle.

Recent openings in Draper, Utah; Renton, Washington; and Portland, Maine highlight LivAway Suites' coast-to-coast ambitions. Unlike many new entrants that struggle to gain traction, LivAway's combination of purpose-built design, efficient operating model, and competitive pricing has resonated with extended stay travelers and guests.

"Reaching 100,000 room nights in our first year is a great milestone and an exciting validation of our platform," said Mike Nielson, CEO of LivAway Suites. "We set out to rethink what affordable extended stay lodging could be, and the market response has exceeded every expectation."

Extended stay hotels have been one of the strongest-performing segments in hospitality over the past five years, attracting travelers seeking value and developers looking for resilient returns. LivAway Suites is carving out a distinct position in this space: modern yet economical, scaled for both guests and investors.

The company is not slowing down. Plans call for 10 additional hotels in 2026, bringing the total to 30 plus hotels by the end of next year, with projects underway in Arizona, Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Nevada, Utah, and Florida. Executives say this will mark LivAway Suites' transition from a fast-emerging regional player into a leading national brand.

"The demand curve for extended stay is only getting steeper," Nielson added. "Our model is proving itself, and this is just the beginning."

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is an innovative extended-stay hotel brand designed to provide guests with essential comforts at an affordable price. The company aims to transform traditional franchise models through transparent pricing structures and superior return on investment strategies tailored to developers. For further details or booking inquiries, please visit www.livawaysuites.com.

