Live at the first ever edition of Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week, 12 innovative and exciting Korean brands showcase within the SNIP Pavilion

The Top 12 – unique and elite

There is truly something for everyone at the SNIP Pavilion, from children's cosmetics and miracle foundations to a wide range of high-tech beauty devices:

From the stunning shores of Jeju Island comes KWANG JE CO., LTD. presenting the COSCODI 35 degree Botanical Aqua skincare set, which includes the patented ingredient 70% Aloe Extract Water.

MINDMINER CO., Ltd, a brand specialising in children's cosmetics, introduces a mask pack specially designed for children and packed full of safe ingredients made by RECIPEBOX.

From sensco comes their one-day peeling skin detox, which includes golden micro spicule for skin regeneration via skin cell turnover, and promises transparent and detoxed skin without irritation or pain.

CELLTRUST LAB's unique, natural plant complex extract is based on a complex of 17 amino acids and is equally rejuvenative for skins needing whitening, regeneration, moisturization or acne treatment.

Yourbrand MINTFACTORY by implab inc highlights their One Drop Set-up Foundation SPF20 PA++, a dense, moisturising foundation that tightens and protects the skin, covering the face meticulously with just one drop.

Customers can choose from four different functions on the new DIVE 4-WAY BEAUTY DEVICE, a premium beauty solution that manages healthy skin via thermal energy and high frequency waves by ACT INTERNATIONAL Inc.

Offering powerful anti-wrinkle effects and anti-gravity lifting for the face and body, HiPro by Elimtek will be attracting the interest of those looking for anti-aging devices.

For that super-fashionable sleek face, WAVEON's Face Line Care Device uses conductivity silicon and a gentle warm heat to stimulate the lymph nodes and shape the face.

For a relaxing and results-driven 'mini spa by skin intelligence' experience, check out J.C People Co., Ltd.'s When®, which provides premium, intelligent skincare solutions wherever, whenever.

Turn to JNL CO., Ltd's Clarketech for their CE, FDA certified product Amaros, which takes just 10 minutes to create the on-trend V-Line, promoting cosmetic absorption, detoxification, lifting, firming, whitening and brightening, no pain guaranteed.

KY KOREA CO LTD's product offers a lip colour made of natural plant ingredients that promise not to stain your lips or on masks, ideal in today's challenging times.

For professional use only (doctors and skin specialists), Phytonia Corporation's Mesotherapy Ampoule contains human stem cell conditioned media, polyphenols and growth factors.

Please contact: Ms. Rora Au ([email protected] /82-31-782-3054)

About SNIP

Seongnam Industry Promotion Agency (SNIP) works with SMEs and venture enterprises in Seongnam, the second largest city in Korea's Gyeonggi Province, a satellite city of Seoul.

SNIP focuses on helping improve the management and strengthen the competitiveness of companies as a reliable partner and sponsor. In addition, the agency specialises in creating and nurturing new urban industries that pioneer new products that will push the boundaries of industries and create a better future.

About Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week

Cosmoprof Asia, the leading B2B international beauty trade show in the region, has just launched the 1st ever digital week, hosting 640 international exhibitors in 5 days, showcasing new products and trends, innovative packaging and ingredients. Join us for 5 days of connectivity and content at Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week where we will offer you the tools needed to stay ahead of the curve and succeed in the beauty industry. If you haven't experienced it yet, act now to register. Don't miss the last two days of connections.

