Live Auction - Hurricane Harvey Flooded Properties In Houston

"Since last summer's Hurricane Harvey flooding, sale of properties in the affected areas has seen erratic pricing and Sellers don't know how to price. In this type of non-traditional market, the auction will help both Sellers and Buyers find the current 'true market value,'" according to Paul A. Lynn, CCIM, Broker and Auctioneer. Suggested opening bids will be as low as $150,000. The Harvey flooded properties have been stabilized but are generally not in habitable condition. They will need to be will raised, rebuilt or demolished. The property in Memorial City area is at the corner of Bunker Hill and Barryknoll Ln., City of Houston, can be redeveloped for multiple types of commercial and/or multi-unit residential use. The 6638 N. Main site has approved plans and permits and is ready to build.

Properties are being sold "As-is, Where-is" with no warranties and no financing contingency. Buyers will need to bring a $10,000 cashier's check to bid; closings must take place 30 days following the auction. Ten percent (10%) Buyer's Premium added to the high bid price. For details, Terms and Conditions, and other aspects of the auction see web site www.meyerlandauction.com or contact us info@meyerlandauction.com, (832) 598-8BID (243). We are planning a fall 2018 auction, call for information or to include your property.

About Paul A. Lynn & Associates, LLC: Paul A. Lynn, CCIM has been part of the Houston community for over 40 years with 30+ years of auction experience. Mr. Lynn has recently sold over 1,200 Hurricane Katrina impacted properties generating $40± million in sales throughout New Orleans. Throughout the years Mr. Lynn has been involved auctioning all types of residential, commercial, land, farm and special purpose real property and industrial personal property. Auc. Lic# 9627, TREC Lic# 9000489

