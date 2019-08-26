Live Better & Become a Healthier You: Youfit Health Clubs Launching Member Challenge

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to reach your health and fitness goals? Youfit Health Clubs has an awesome challenge just for you! This exclusive 60-day challenge is designed to motivate Youfit members to reach their goals in a fun group setting while learning effective lifestyle changes along the way. Sign-ups start today for the weight-loss challenge, which includes weekly boot camp workouts, cash prize giveaways, and fitness and nutrition tips by certified professionals for participants to use along their fitness journey.

"Guiding and supporting Youfit members to be their best selves is our top priority," said J.J. Creegan, COO of Youfit Health Clubs. "By creating an exciting challenge for our members, we are able to provide a healthy avenue for our Youfit community to feel empowered and uplifted."

The challenge offers support from certified YouCoach personal trainers who provide custom group workouts to accommodate all fitness needs. Participants also receive weekly emails packed with fitness tips from Master YouCoach trainers, along with nutritional advice and recipes from a certified clinical dietician. As an added bonus, challenge participants get unlimited access to YouGX group exercise classes (where available) for the duration of the challenge.

At the end of the 60 days, participants with the highest weight-loss percentage are eligible to receive either national or club-level prizes. Youfit rewards the top 3 male and female participants overall with $3,000, $1,000 and $500 cash prizes, free 1-year memberships, and free YouCoach personal training sessions. Each Youfit location also rewards their top male and female participants with free 1-year memberships and YouCoach personal training sessions.

Registration is now open for Countdown to Change, with the challenge running September 9 – November 1. As an added bonus, members get a discount for signing up with a buddy. Become a Youfit member today and join the challenge!

To learn more about Youfit Health Clubs and how you can join the Countdown to Change challenge, visit youfit.com/countdowntochange.

About Youfit Health Clubs

Youfit Health Clubs, founded in 2008, is a chain of budget-friendly fitness centers with 110+ locations across the US, predominantly in the South and Western regions. Youfit was founded by Rick Berks with the aim of creating gyms with a welcoming environment where everyone fits-in at a low price starting at $10 per month. Youfit places a great emphasis on environmental responsibility. Its gym floors are made from Nike Grind and other recycled rubber materials, and each Youfit location practices additional eco-friendly initiatives. For more information, visit www.youfit.com.

