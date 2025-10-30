BRUNSWICK, Maine, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Energy Lifestyle Company proudly announces the launch of Live Bold Health, an ultra-luxury concierge wellness service designed to revolutionize personal health by integrating cutting-edge biometrics, personalized coaching, and extraordinary adventure travel. This innovative approach gives busy professionals a clear, step-by-step pathway to reclaim vitality, build resilience, and live longer, healthier lives.

Live Bold Health Launches Ultra-Luxury Wellness Concierge Services to Transform Health Through Adventure

At the heart of this offering is The Live Bold Concierge Journey, a 10-step process that makes transformation simple, personalized, and results-driven:

Book Your Free Consultation – Begin with a private consult to explore your goals.



Unlock Your Membership – Choose your tier for instant concierge access and luxury perks.



Discover Your Baseline – Complete advanced VO₂ Max and Resting Metabolic Rate (RMR) testing.



Design Your Bold Life – Collaborate with your concierge to craft a personalized plan.



Receive Your Blueprint – Get your Health & Wellness Master Plan, covering nutrition, fitness, and recovery.



Activate Your Transformation – Start with concierge-managed coaching and accountability.



Experience Your First Adventure – From Maine retreats to Bali escapes, immerse in luxury health adventures.



Share the Bold Life – Invite family or friends, with rewards and discounted rates.



Achieve Your Goals – Track milestones and celebrate progress.



Set Your Next Goal – Build momentum for lasting vitality.

Result: A concierge-guided pathway that transforms health, builds momentum, and integrates adventure into everyday life.

Key Features of Live Bold Health include:

VO₂ Max & RMR Testing: Advanced assessments for precision planning.





Advanced assessments for precision planning. Adventure Retreats: Luxury travel experiences that reset body, mind, and spirit.





Luxury travel experiences that reset body, mind, and spirit. Personalized Coaching: One-on-one concierge guidance and accountability.





One-on-one concierge guidance and accountability. Custom Nutrition Plans: Meals aligned with your goals and lifestyle.





Meals aligned with your goals and lifestyle. Exclusive Membership Community: Connect with bold, health-driven individuals.

"This isn't about chasing extremes. It's about mastering your health and lifestyle through adventure, advanced biometrics, and a personalized concierge plan," said Sunshine Mechtenberg, Founder & CEO of The Energy Lifestyle Company.

Live Bold Health is built for executives, entrepreneurs, and families who value time, health, and transformative experiences. By combining science with adventure, clients enhance physical health, sharpen mental clarity, and expand their sense of what's possible.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.liveboldhealth.com.

About The Energy Lifestyle Company

TELC helps individuals reclaim vitality and live fully. Through innovative wellness programs, personalized coaching, and transformative experiences, the company empowers clients to break free from burnout and embrace life.

Media Contact:

Sunshine Mechtenberg

207-944-5211

[email protected]

SOURCE Live Bold Health