LIVE! CASINO & HOTEL LOUISIANA INTRODUCES EXPANDED HOSPITALITY OFFERINGS WITH HILTON STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

Hilton's Curio Collection Brand Brings a Globally Recognized Loyalty Program to Live! Alongside Award-Winning Gaming, Dining and Entertainment

BOSSIER CITY, La., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana , the premier gaming, dining, entertainment and hotel destination in Northwest Louisiana, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Hilton's Curio Collection, connecting one of Louisiana's most dynamic casino resorts with Hilton's global loyalty program benefits. The partnership offers guests the opportunity to experience Live!'s unparalleled casino, food and beverage, nightlife, entertainment, pool, and fitness amenities while earning Hilton Honors Points.

"Our new partnership with Curio Collection by Hilton allows us to continue to put our guests first and introduce our resort to an even wider audience of travelers," said John Chaszar, Executive Vice President & General Manager of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. "The Live! brand is built on unforgettable experiences and first-class hospitality. Now, guests will be able to experience our award-winning amenities with the added benefits of Hilton's loyalty program."

Globally Recognized Hilton Honors Loyalty Program

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of close to 200 distinct, one-of-a-kind hotels, each selected for its character, individuality, and strong sense of place. Every Curio Collection property offers travelers a unique experience they can't find anywhere else, while delivering the trusted quality and service associated with Hilton.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana will add Hilton's award-winning Honors loyalty program as a new perk for guests visiting Live!. Hilton Honors members can earn Points on stays when booking directly through Hilton's preferred channels and can redeem Points for free nights through Hilton's booking platforms. Hilton Honors offers more than 235 million members hundreds of ways to earn and redeem Points, with members enjoying exclusive benefits such as discounted rates, free standard Wi-Fi, and flexible payment options that combine Points and money.

"Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana brings a distinct energy and character to Curio Collection," said Brooke Thomas, Brand Leader, Curio Collection by Hilton. "This partnership gives our guests an opportunity to discover the world-class hospitality and exceptional experiences that set both the Curio Collection and the Live! brand apart, all while enjoying the benefits of Hilton."

A Full-Service Resort Built for Entertainment-Driven Travelers

Strategically located along the Red River in Bossier City, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana offers seamless access from U.S. Highway 71 and Interstate 20, just 20 miles from the Texas border and 40 miles from Arkansas.

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana delivers a complete resort experience under one roof. The property's 549-room upscale hotel features plush pillowtop beds with 55" HDTVs, oversized walk-in showers and comfortable chaise seating designed for relaxation after a full day of entertainment. Additional amenities including a resort-style pool with private lounge seating and a poolside bar, as well as a fully equipped fitness center.

Just steps from the hotel, guests can enjoy more than 47,000 square feet of gaming space with 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live-action table games, a DraftKings Sportsbook and 10 food and beverage options including: The Prime Rib® , the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse; Sports & Social , a high-energy sports restaurant and social lounge; PBR Cowboy Bar , featuring live music, dancing, and a mechanical bull; Luk Fu , serving authentic Asian cuisine; Ridotto Grand Café, featuring Italian dishes inspired by Venetian flavors; The Center Bar, a signature bar in the heart of the gaming floor; The High Limit Bar; and the R Bar adjacent to the hotel lobby,

With 25,000 square feet of customizable event space and amenities of a luxury hotel and world-class casino, the Live! Event Center is one of the most sought-after venues in Northwest Louisiana for meetings, events and some of the nation's best touring acts, comedians, and other show-stopping entertainment.

Featuring a high-tech performance stage, elegant ballroom, and multiple breakout rooms, the Live! Event Center accommodates up to 1,000 guests for conferences, galas, and weddings. It also features an expansive pre-function space and an executive boardroom, as well as high-tech A/V systems throughout all rooms that can be synched and show the same content on the screens of each room.

Groups can choose among the following event spaces that have been purpose-built to meet guests' needs:

The Event Center features a high-tech capable performance stage and 18-foot ceilings with eye-catching modern light fixtures. With a max capacity of 1170 people, the versatile room is perfect for meetings, large banquets, galas and weddings – both the ceremony and reception can seamlessly flow in one space. The room is divisible into three smaller sections.

features a high-tech capable performance stage and 18-foot ceilings with eye-catching modern light fixtures. With a max capacity of 1170 people, the versatile room is perfect for meetings, large banquets, galas and weddings – both the ceremony and reception can seamlessly flow in one space. The room is divisible into three smaller sections. The River Room , with a max capacity of 171, offers a distraction-free setting for breakfast sessions and smaller meetings. This room can also be divided into two separate, smaller spaces.

, with a max capacity of 171, offers a distraction-free setting for breakfast sessions and smaller meetings. This room can also be divided into two separate, smaller spaces. The Delta Room is 1,405 sq. feet, featuring high-tech amenities and comfortably accommodates up to 141 people.

is 1,405 sq. feet, featuring high-tech amenities and comfortably accommodates up to 141 people. The Harbor Boardroom is well-equipped for high-level strategy sessions, offering all the high-tech essentials in a distraction-free setting for up to 15 people.

is well-equipped for high-level strategy sessions, offering all the high-tech essentials in a distraction-free setting for up to 15 people. Outside of the collective meeting rooms is a stylish and contemporary Pre-Function Space which offers each event an individual, unique experience to suit every client's specific needs. The only limit is the imagination!

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is part of The Cordish Companies' Live! portfolio of destinations. For over a century, The Cordish Companies has created and managed an extraordinary portfolio of upscale mixed-use, entertainment and casino resort destinations throughout the United States – many falling under its Live! brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Live! welcomes over 60 million annual visitors to its dining, entertainment, casino, hotel, and sports-anchored entertainment districts across the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the U.S. including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL; the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa, FL; Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in the Baltimore/Washington corridor, and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

About Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana

On February 13, 2025, the Ark-La-Tex region welcomed a world-class gaming, hotel, dining, and entertainment destination with the opening of Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana. Situated along the scenic Red River in Bossier City and adjacent to Shreveport, the $270+ million facility is a transformative development bringing economic opportunity and inclusivity to local residents. Featuring the market's first-ever land-side casino, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana spans over 47,000 square feet, including 1,000+ slots and electronic table games, 40+ live action table games, a sportsbook, an upscale hotel, resort pool, and fitness center; and a 25,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art, multi-purpose Event Center for top-name entertainment, meetings, and special events. Award-winning dining and entertainment options, covering 30,000-square-feet of space, includes the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse, The Prime Rib®; Sports & Social, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; PBR Cowboy Bar, offering high energy music, entertainment and a mechanical bull; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; and Ridotto Grand Café, featuring Italian cuisine with a Venetian flair. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana was developed, owned, and managed by LRGC Gaming Investors, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel, and sports-anchored destinations in the country, including Texas Live! in nearby Arlington, TX. For information, visit Louisiana.LiveCasinoHotel.com or follow us on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook , and Instagram @ livecasinola .

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Gaming & Entertainment; Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. Welcoming over 60 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world, including the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos in Hollywood and Tampa, FL; and the Live! Casinos & Hotels in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Louisiana and Virginia. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information, visit www.cordish.com or follow us on X (@cordishco).

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of more than 190 individually remarkable hotels hand-picked to immerse guests in one-of-a-kind moments in the world's most sought-after destinations. Each hotel in the collection evokes a bespoke story through distinctive architecture and design, world-class food & beverage and curated experiences, while providing the benefits of Hilton and its award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors. Experience Curio Collection by booking at curiocollection.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Curio Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/curio, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

