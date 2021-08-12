Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Announces New Partnership Deal With Pro Bowl Quarterback, NFL Player Of The Year And Philadelphia Eagles Hall Of Famer Ron "Jaws" Jaworski

"Since Live! opened earlier this year, I've continued to be impressed not only by the beautiful facility they've created, but by their passion and commitment to the City of Philadelphia," said Jaworski. "They take a family and community approach to everything they do, which matches my own values and commitments in business, so I'm thrilled to be part of the Live! team."

After a 17-year distinguished career as an NFL quarterback, Jaworski has been coaching football fans on TV and radio with a multiplatform NFL analyst role that included appearances on Sunday NFL Countdown, Monday Night Countdown, NFL Matchup, NFL-branded specials, Mike & Mike in the Morning, Pardon the Interruption, ESPN, Monday Night Football, NFL Network's Film Sessions, and currently on Westwood One's NFL Radio broadcast coverage.

Aside from his storied history on the football field, Jaworski remains committed to civic activity and philanthropy and has received numerous recognitions for his community service. Jaworski is committed to the Jaws Youth Playbook, which focuses on a mission to improve the overall health and wellness of at-risk youth, primarily in the Greater Philadelphia Region. To date, the Jaworski family is proud to have donated over $6 million to at-risk youth.

He also owns an exclusive business development company called Business Clubs America as well as owning seven signature golf courses in Pennsylvania and New Jersey - RiverWinds Golf & Tennis Club, Valleybrook Country Club, Ramblewood Country Club, Blue Heron Pines Golf Club, Running Deer Golf Club, Downingtown Country Club (PA), and Honey Run Golf Club (York, PA).

One of the first partnership opportunities for Jaworski and Live! will be a TV and radio commercial taping for PlayLive.com, the company's branded Internet gambling business in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

"Ron Jaworski is a Philadelphia legend, and we are honored to officially welcome him as part of the Live! family," said Joe Billhimer, Executive Vice President, Cordish Gaming Group. "Jaws has been an active supporter of Live! Philadelphia since the very beginning, so we are excited further our relationship with him through this partnership."

About Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia marks the beginning of a new era in South Philadelphia, transforming the Stadium District into a nationally unrivaled one-stop destination to enjoy the fast-paced action of four major professional sports teams, memorable entertainment, premier dining, well-appointed hotel accommodations and world-class gaming. Conveniently located off I-95 and I-76, the facility features more than 200 luxury hotel rooms that are Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED™ with Forbes Travel Guide, a FanDuel® Sportsbook and Lounge, over 2,100 slots and electronic table games, and 150 live action table games, including a dedicated poker room. New dining and entertainment options include the Zagat-rated #1 steakhouse The Prime Rib®; Luk Fu, serving authentic Asian cuisine; Sports & Social Philly, a one-of-a-kind sports restaurant, gaming venue and social lounge; the 10th Street Market, a unique food hall featuring Guy Fieri's Taco Joint and Guy's Burger Joint; Philadelphia-favorites Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, Termini Bros. Bakery and Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen; Morty's Deli and Luckie's Liquor. A spirited nightlife scene at Center Bar and R Bar rounds out the Live! experience. The property offers more than 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting and event space, as well as ample, secure parking. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia was developed and remains owned and managed by Stadium Casino RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. For reservations, call 1-833-472-5483 or visit Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram - @livecasinophl

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

