Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Announces Opening Dates For World-Class Gaming & Entertainment Destination

Existing Live! Rewards Club members are invited to make reservations now for the Preview Days to be held January 19-February 11 at LivePhillyRSVP.com . Guests who are not currently Live! Rewards members can also gain access to reservations for the Preview Days by signing up now at PhillyLiveRewards.com . After February 11 at 8:00 p.m., reservations will no longer be required for any guests.

Additionally, beginning today, guests can book reservations at the luxury Live! Hotel by calling (267) 682-7300, Toll Free at 833-4PA-LIVE or online at www.LiveCasinoHotelPhilly.com.

"We are beyond excited to go Live! in Philadelphia and bring this world-class gaming and entertainment destination to the heart of the Stadium District," said Joe Billhimer, Executive Vice President, Cordish Gaming Group. "What we have created here is unrivaled anywhere in the country. Sports fans, foodies, gaming enthusiasts, and anyone looking for a night of fun and excitement only has to make one stop to experience it all."

FIRST-CLASS DINING, ENTERTAINMENT & HOSPITALITY

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia sets a new standard for gaming, dining, entertainment, hotel and special event accommodations. The 510,000 square-foot property features:

More than 2,100 slots and electronic table games

150 live-action table games

Dedicated 29 table Poker Room

Luxury, 12-story, 208-room Live! Hotel

A variety of dining and entertainment options

State-of-the-art, industry-leading FanDuel® Sportsbook

Six room Event Center featuring 15,000-square-feet of customizable meeting space to accommodate groups of 12 to 1,000 guests.

Convenient access to parking with an attached multi-level structured parking facility and adjacent surface parking

The lineup of premier dining and entertainment opportunities at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will include:

The Prime Rib, the top Zagat-rated steakhouse previously located in Center City Philadelphia for more than 20 years now has a luxurious new home at Live! with the same commitment to fine dining and exceptional service. Indulge in an award-winning menu offering a tantalizing array of prime steaks cooked to perfection, the freshest seafood and a selection of signature salads, sides and desserts. In addition, some distinctive new twists will marry the best in high-end cuisine with a stylized bar and lounge scene.

a unique food hall inspired by the great food markets in where guests will be able to enjoy a wide variety of food, as well as a bar open 24/7. The Market will serve as a hub for quick eats and late-night bites and feature local Philly favorites such as: Lorenzo and Sons Pizza, a South Philadelphia staple since 1970 and one of the 101 best pizzas in America as rated by The Daily Meal, will feature their famous recipe and a selection of new and exciting personal gourmet pizzas made popular at their West Chester location;

Sang Kee Noodle Bar & Kitchen, from the owners of the landmark Chinatown restaurant Sang Kee Peking Duck House, will be a traditional noodle bar featuring classic noodles and dim sum selections, along with Asian favorites like General Tso's Chicken and Beef & Broccoli;

For every sweet tooth, look to Termini Brothers Bakery , a beloved South Philadelphia bakery with a 99-year history, to serve their family recipes for cannoli, cookies and cakes.

Joining them in the Market will be two new venues from Emmy award-winning Chef and TV personality Guy Fieri:

Guy's Burger Joint will offer mouth-watering smash burgers featuring the world-famous Donkey sauce, S.M.C. (super melty cheese), signature seasoned fries, and hand spun shakes;

Guy Fieri's Taco Joint features scratch-made tacos, salsas and guacamole paired with refreshing margaritas, a selection of Mexican beer and some classic Guy cocktails.

Other Market options include:

Morty's Deli is a traditional New York style deli with mouthwatering, overstuffed sandwiches, sides and desserts; and

Luckie's Liquor, a 24-hour bar.

Center Bar, located in the heart of the casino floor, offering 360° views of the gaming action, giant LED TV screens for sports viewing, communal tables, plush lounge seating and live music.

COMMUNITY IMPACT

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia has committed to serve as a transformative development that will create maximum community benefits for the City of Philadelphia and bring economic opportunity and inclusivity to local residents. The project will generate over $2 billion in economic stimulus to the City, along with $100 million in tax revenues for the City in its first five years of operation, including $25 million to Philadelphia's School District.

The facility has provided over 5,000 new construction jobs and is now hiring to fill up to 2,000 permanent new positions for area residents. Hiring preference will be given to residents living in the communities immediately surrounding the Stadium District, then the surrounding region. Job descriptions and requirements for available positions are online now at www.WorkatLivePhilly.com.

In addition, Live! Philadelphia will host two invitation-only charity nights on January 16-17, 2021 with all proceeds donated to Philadelphia area non-profit organizations.

PLAY IT SAFE

To prepare for opening, Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia has developed a comprehensive Play It Safe plan, which is an enhanced health and sanitation program that allows for increased cleaning frequency, physical distancing, reduced occupancies, new technology and vigorous hygiene and health measures. Signage will be located throughout the facility to underscore all health and safety requirements.

Key components of the Play It Safe plan include the installation of the state-of-the-art Atmos Air Bi-Polar Air Purification System within the HVAC system to treat and clean the air in the facility, including any virus particulates. The system is designed to perform 12 air changes per hour throughout the casino floor, which is more than twice the frequency of most commercial buildings.

In addition, the one-of-a-kind Reel Clear slot management system will guarantee every customer who plays a slot machine is sitting down at a freshly sanitized machine and also has the capability to automatically social distance the customer from the nearest guest. The newly-developed system can automatically shut down a slot after it has been played and can only be reactivated by an attendant after it has been sanitized. Also, once a player starts to play a newly sanitized machine, the system will lock down the machines on either side to enforce social distancing in areas not protected by plexiglass barriers. The system will also allow a patron to request their machine to be cleaned at any time.

"Our top priority is to provide a safe environment for our team members and guests," Billhimer said. "We've gone through extraordinary measures to meet and exceed Pennsylvania's COVID-19 guidelines to ensure all of our guests have fun and feel safe."

The full Play It Safe plan can be found online at https://philadelphia.livecasinohotel.com/play-it-safe

About Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

Scheduled to open to the general public on February 11, 2021 at 8:00p.m., Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will mark the beginning of a new era in South Philadelphia, transforming the Stadium District into a nationally unrivaled one-stop destination to enjoy the fast-paced action of four major professional sports teams, memorable entertainment, premier dining, well-appointed hotel accommodations and world-class gaming. Conveniently located off I-95 and I-76, the facility will feature more than 200 luxury hotel rooms, a FanDuel® Sportsbook, over 2,100 slots and electronic table games, 150 live action table games, including a dedicated poker room, plus new dining and entertainment options. The property will also offer more than 15,000-square-feet of meeting space, as well as ample, secure parking. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia will be developed, owned and managed by Stadium Casino RE, LLC, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, the premier developer of Live! dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Visit Philadelphia.LiveCasinoHotel.com Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @livecasinophl

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter .

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

