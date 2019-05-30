+LIVE+ Celebrates 25 Years Of 'Throwing Copper' With Electrifying Super Deluxe Reissue

Initially released on April 26, 1994, Throwing Copper cemented LIVE's position as one of the most instrumentally powerful and lyrically impactful bands of the modern alternative-rock era. Throwing Copper , which topped the Billboard 200 Albums chart a year after its initial release, also features a pair of No. 1 Modern Rock singles ("Lightning Crashes," "Selling The Drama") and has since been certified 8x multiplatinum by the RIAA, having sold over 8 million copies.

Produced by Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) and recorded at Pachyderm Recording Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, Throwing Copper built upon the earnest sonic template the tight-knit four-piece band from York, Pennsylvania established with their compelling 1991 debut album, Mental Jewelry. From the anthemic manifesto of "Selling the Drama" to the fervent declaration of "I Alone" to the unrelenting charge of "All Over You" to the emotional-rollercoaster journey of the epic "Lightning Crashes," Throwing Copper handily reinforced LIVE's drive to connect with their ever-expanding audience in as many ways as possible.

"Throwing Copper is big songs, big feelings, big dynamics," observes vocalist Ed Kowalczyk. "It was us taking the cart and throwing it way ahead of the horse, and we hoped the horse would eventually catch up. We had a 'let's build it and hope they come' attitude." Adds bassist Patrick Dahlheimer, "While touring for Mental Jewelry, the rooms were getting bigger, and I wanted our new music to fill those places and beyond. With Throwing Copper, I just knew it had to be more grand."

From there, LIVE was on a clear roll, having scored a key slot at Woodstock '94 on August 12, 1994, in addition to logging their first appearance on Saturday Night Live on January 21, 1995, and subsequently laying down an intimate nine-song set for MTV Unplugged on February 15, 1995 — all key signposts along the way for Throwing Copper's ultimate ascent to the top of the Billboard albums chart on May 6, 1995. "When you listen to it now," guitarist Chad Taylor says of their notable Woodstock '94 appearance, "the crowd is so loud, they literally overcome the sound of the band at times. It's magical! As I was mixing the audio for this re-release, it was giving me chills. Because I realized it was the band is in its primal infancy — the true birth of LIVE."

Without a doubt, "Lightning Crashes" is the galvanizing force of nature that took both LIVE and Throwing Copper into the next stratosphere. "Everyone in the band felt 'Lightning Crashes' could be a big single," admits drummer Chad Gracey. "That was based on, one, the greatness of the song, but also, two, the way bands at that time would build to their album's big ballad. We thought if we could get two singles out and then 'Lightning Crashes,' it could be successful and huge."

Kowalczyk humbly recognizes how Throwing Copper continues to elicit indelible, deep-rooted feelings to this day. "The fact that these songs have become part of our fans' DNA — that this album still matters to them and there's still such an emotional connection — that is the real accomplishment," he concludes. "All of the other things are great, that there are all of these trophy moments to reminisce about. But at the end of the day, the process and the journey and the music transcend all of those."

You can catch LIVE in amphitheatres and arenas this summer as co-headliners of The ALTIMATE Tour with Bush. The ALTIMATE Tour got off to an early, rousingly good start with powerful performances from both bands at the Live Nation tour launch event at The Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12.

LIVE THROWING COPPER – SUPER DELUXE 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION [2LP+2CD]

2LP

Throwing Copper – 25th Anniversary LP

Side A

1. The Dam At Otter Creek

2. Selling The Drama

3. I Alone

4. Iris

Side B

1. Lightning Crashes

2. Top

3. All Over You

4. Shit Towne

5. T.B.D.

Side C

1. Stage

2. Waitress

3. Pillar Of Davidson

4. White, Discussion

Side D

1. Horse (Hidden Track On Original Release)

2. Hold Me Up (Bonus Track)

3. We Deal In Dreams (Bonus Track)

4. Susquehanna (Bonus Track)

2CD

Throwing Copper – 25th Anniversary (Disc 1)

1. The Dam At Otter Creek

2. Selling The Drama

3. I Alone

4. Iris

5. Lightning Crashes

6. Top

7. All Over You

8. Shit Towne

9. T.B.D.

10. Stage

11. Waitress

12. Pillar Of Davidson

13. White, Discussion

14. Horse (Hidden Track On Original Release)

15. Hold Me Up (Bonus Track)

16. We Deal In Dreams (Bonus Track)

17. Susquehanna (Bonus Track)

Woodstock '94 (Disc 2; previously unreleased)

1. Iris

2. Top

3. The Beauty Of Gray

4. Selling The Drama

5. Shit Towne

6. Lightning Crashes

7. I Alone

8. Operation Spirit (The Tyranny of Tradition)

9. White, Discussion

ABOUT +LIVE+:

+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper—which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/Ume--produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes," which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed sales of 10 million albums sold with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717 , their first new music in over a decade.

SOURCE UMe