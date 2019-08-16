+LIVE+ Celebrates 25 Years Of Throwing Copper With Sonically-Charged Limited Edition Vinyl Release

First released on April 26, 1994, Throwing Copper transformed LIVE into one of the most lyrically impactful and instrumentally powerful bands of the modern alternative-rock era. Topping the Billboard 200 Albums chart a year after its debut, Throwing Copper also features two No. 1 Modern Rock singles ("Lightning Crashes," "Selling The Drama") and has since been certified 8x multiplatinum by the RIAA, selling over 8 million copies.

Produced by Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) and recorded at Pachyderm Recording Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, Throwing Copper captured the intense hard-rock sound the four-piece band from York, Pennsylvania established with their compelling 1991 debut album, Mental Jewelry. With the declarative "Selling the Drama" to the powerful message of "I Alone" to the tenacious force of "All Over You" to the passionate story of the electrifying "Lightning Crashes," Throwing Copper confirmed LIVE's desire to form a deep connection with its ever-growing audience in as many ways as possible. Without a doubt, "Lightning Crashes" is the galvanizing force of nature that took both LIVE and Throwing Copper into the next stratosphere.

From there, LIVE was on a clear roll, having scored a key slot at Woodstock '94 on August 12, 1994, in addition to logging their first appearance on Saturday Night Live on January 21, 1995, and subsequently laying down an intimate nine-song set for MTV Unplugged on February 15, 1995 — all key signposts along the way for Throwing Copper's ultimate ascent to the top of the Billboard albums chart on May 6, 1995.

­­In celebration of the momentous, platinum-selling album's 25th anniversary, Throwing Copper will be available on black and limited-edition color vinyl, allowing fans to celebrate the album that started it all for the Pennsylvania-based band and the album that would cement its place as a legendary alternative-rock force.

On tour now at amphitheaters and arenas throughout North America, +LIVE+ --Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion) -- is marking Throwing Copper's milestone on the co-headline The ALT-IMATE Tour with Bush. By popular demand, +LIVE+ and BUSH just added fall dates to their acclaimed ALT-IMATE Tour, which Billboard raved about as a night when the two bands "roar through the classics." The high-powered co-headline run sees these two iconic acts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone. Produced by Live Nation, this hits-packed road show is hitting arenas and outdoor amphitheaters across the country, and has now added shows in San Diego, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Temecula, Phoenix and Cedar Park (see itinerary below). Tickets for all shows on sale now at LiveNation.com.

LIVE THROWING COPPER – 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION [2LP]

2LP

Throwing Copper – 25th Anniversary LP

Side A

1. The Dam At Otter Creek

2. Selling The Drama

3. I Alone

4. Iris

Side B

1. Lightning Crashes

2. Top

3. All Over You

4. Shit Towne

5. T.B.D.

Side C

1. Stage

2. Waitress

3. Pillar Of Davidson

4. White, Discussion



Side D

1. Horse (Hidden Track On Original Release)

2. Hold Me Up (Bonus Track)

3. We Deal In Dreams (Bonus Track)

4. Susquehanna (Bonus Track)

+LIVE+ and Bush The ALT-IMATE Tour 2019 Dates:

*new dates bolded below

Tuesday, August 06, 2019 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre Wednesday, August 07, 2019 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion Friday, August 09, 2019 Tuolumne, CA Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion* Saturday, August 10, 2019 Costa Mesa, CA OC Fair* Sunday, August 11, 2019 Tucson, AZ AVA Casino* Wednesday, August 14, 2019 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP Friday, August 16, 2019 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, August 17, 2019 Miami, FL Bayfront Park Amphitheater Sunday, August 18, 2019 Jacksonville, FL Daily's Place Tuesday, August 20, 2019 Atlanta, GA Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park Friday, August 23, 2019 Essex Junction, VT Champlain Valley Expo* Saturday, August 24, 2019 Baltimore, MD MECU Pavilion Sunday, August 25, 2019 Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE* Tuesday, August 27, 2019 Allentown, PA The Great Allentown Fair Thursday, August 29, 2019 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater Friday, August 30, 2019 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts Wednesday, September 04, 2019 Dayton, OH The Rose Music Center at The Heights Friday, September 06, 2019 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Saturday, September 07, 2019 Allegan, MI Allegan County Fair* Sunday, September 08, 2019 Rochester, MI Meadow Brook Amphitheatre Thursday, October 10, 2019 San Diego, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Friday, October 11, 2019 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas Saturday, October 12, 2019 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre Tuesday, October 15, 2019 Portland, OR Veterans Memorial Coliseum Wednesday, October 16, 2019 Seattle, WA ShoWare Center Saturday, October 19, 2019 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Theatre Sunday, October 20, 2019 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort and Casino Monday, October 21, 2019 Phoenix, AZ Comerica Theatre Wednesday, October 23, 2019 Cedar Park, TX HEB Events Center*

ABOUT +LIVE+:

+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper—which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/UMe--produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes," which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed global sales of 10 million albums and was certified 8X Platinum in the U.S. with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717 , their first new music in over a decade.

