+LIVE+ Celebrates 25 Years Of Throwing Copper With Sonically-Charged Limited Edition Vinyl Release
LIVE's 8x Multi-Platinum Hit Album Throwing Copper Will Be Released On Standard Black and Limited- Edition Configurations In Celebration of 25th Anniversary October 4 Via Radioactive/MCA/UMe
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 4, in celebration of the 25th anniversary of LIVE's groundbreaking sophomore album Throwing Copper, Radioactive/MCA/UMe will release a vinyl version of the multi-platinum-selling album in two configurations, a standard black 2LP as well as a limited-edition red vinyl + olive green vinyl. The vinyl releases are in addition to the already available Super Deluxe 25th Anniversary Throwing Copper box set edition, deluxe digital version, as well as a standalone 1CD set. Order Throwing Copper now here.
First released on April 26, 1994, Throwing Copper transformed LIVE into one of the most lyrically impactful and instrumentally powerful bands of the modern alternative-rock era. Topping the Billboard 200 Albums chart a year after its debut, Throwing Copper also features two No. 1 Modern Rock singles ("Lightning Crashes," "Selling The Drama") and has since been certified 8x multiplatinum by the RIAA, selling over 8 million copies.
Produced by Jerry Harrison (Talking Heads) and recorded at Pachyderm Recording Studios in Cannon Falls, Minnesota, Throwing Copper captured the intense hard-rock sound the four-piece band from York, Pennsylvania established with their compelling 1991 debut album, Mental Jewelry. With the declarative "Selling the Drama" to the powerful message of "I Alone" to the tenacious force of "All Over You" to the passionate story of the electrifying "Lightning Crashes," Throwing Copper confirmed LIVE's desire to form a deep connection with its ever-growing audience in as many ways as possible. Without a doubt, "Lightning Crashes" is the galvanizing force of nature that took both LIVE and Throwing Copper into the next stratosphere.
From there, LIVE was on a clear roll, having scored a key slot at Woodstock '94 on August 12, 1994, in addition to logging their first appearance on Saturday Night Live on January 21, 1995, and subsequently laying down an intimate nine-song set for MTV Unplugged on February 15, 1995 — all key signposts along the way for Throwing Copper's ultimate ascent to the top of the Billboard albums chart on May 6, 1995.
In celebration of the momentous, platinum-selling album's 25th anniversary, Throwing Copper will be available on black and limited-edition color vinyl, allowing fans to celebrate the album that started it all for the Pennsylvania-based band and the album that would cement its place as a legendary alternative-rock force.
On tour now at amphitheaters and arenas throughout North America, +LIVE+--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion) -- is marking Throwing Copper's milestone on the co-headline The ALT-IMATE Tour with Bush. By popular demand, +LIVE+ and BUSH just added fall dates to their acclaimed ALT-IMATE Tour, which Billboard raved about as a night when the two bands "roar through the classics." The high-powered co-headline run sees these two iconic acts celebrating the 25th anniversary of their respective landmark albums Throwing Copper and Sixteen Stone. Produced by Live Nation, this hits-packed road show is hitting arenas and outdoor amphitheaters across the country, and has now added shows in San Diego, Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, Portland, Seattle, Reno, Temecula, Phoenix and Cedar Park (see itinerary below). Tickets for all shows on sale now at LiveNation.com.
LIVE THROWING COPPER – 25TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION [2LP]
2LP
Throwing Copper – 25th Anniversary LP
Side A
1. The Dam At Otter Creek
2. Selling The Drama
3. I Alone
4. Iris
Side B
1. Lightning Crashes
2. Top
3. All Over You
4. Shit Towne
5. T.B.D.
Side C
1. Stage
2. Waitress
3. Pillar Of Davidson
4. White, Discussion
Side D
1. Horse (Hidden Track On Original Release)
2. Hold Me Up (Bonus Track)
3. We Deal In Dreams (Bonus Track)
4. Susquehanna (Bonus Track)
+LIVE+ and Bush The ALT-IMATE Tour 2019 Dates:
*new dates bolded below
|
Tuesday, August 06, 2019
|
Los Angeles, CA
|
Greek Theatre
|
Wednesday, August 07, 2019
|
Concord, CA
|
Concord Pavilion
|
Friday, August 09, 2019
|
Tuolumne, CA
|
Black Oak Casino – West Side Pavilion*
|
Saturday, August 10, 2019
|
Costa Mesa, CA
|
OC Fair*
|
Sunday, August 11, 2019
|
Tucson, AZ
|
AVA Casino*
|
Wednesday, August 14, 2019
|
Rogers, AR
|
Walmart AMP
|
Friday, August 16, 2019
|
Tampa, FL
|
MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, August 17, 2019
|
Miami, FL
|
Bayfront Park Amphitheater
|
Sunday, August 18, 2019
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
Daily's Place
|
Tuesday, August 20, 2019
|
Atlanta, GA
|
Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
|
Friday, August 23, 2019
|
Essex Junction, VT
|
Champlain Valley Expo*
|
Saturday, August 24, 2019
|
Baltimore, MD
|
MECU Pavilion
|
Sunday, August 25, 2019
|
Pittsburgh, PA
|
Stage AE*
|
Tuesday, August 27, 2019
|
Allentown, PA
|
The Great Allentown Fair
|
Thursday, August 29, 2019
|
Wantagh, NY
|
Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
|
Friday, August 30, 2019
|
Bethel, NY
|
Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
|
Wednesday, September 04, 2019
|
Dayton, OH
|
The Rose Music Center at The Heights
|
Friday, September 06, 2019
|
Tinley Park, IL
|
Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
|
Saturday, September 07, 2019
|
Allegan, MI
|
Allegan County Fair*
|
Sunday, September 08, 2019
|
Rochester, MI
|
Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
|
Thursday, October 10, 2019
|
San Diego, CA
|
North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
|
Friday, October 11, 2019
|
Las Vegas, NV
|
The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
|
Saturday, October 12, 2019
|
Salt Lake City, UT
|
USANA Amphitheatre
|
Tuesday, October 15, 2019
|
Portland, OR
|
Veterans Memorial Coliseum
|
Wednesday, October 16, 2019
|
Seattle, WA
|
ShoWare Center
|
Saturday, October 19, 2019
|
Reno, NV
|
Grand Sierra Theatre
|
Sunday, October 20, 2019
|
Temecula, CA
|
Pechanga Resort and Casino
|
Monday, October 21, 2019
|
Phoenix, AZ
|
Comerica Theatre
|
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
|
Cedar Park, TX
|
HEB Events Center*
ABOUT +LIVE+:
+LIVE+, the multi-platinum band from Pennsylvania--Ed Kowalczyk (vocals, guitar), Chad Taylor (guitar, backing vocals), Patrick Dahlheimer (bass) and Chad Gracey (drums, percussion)--have sold over 22 million albums worldwide and earned two number one albums (Throwing Copper, Secret Samadhi). Their catalog is filled with such gems as "Lightning Crashes," "I Alone," "All Over You," and "Lakini's Juice," which live on today as classics at rock radio. Throwing Copper—which is being celebrated in 2019 with a new deluxe 25th anniversary edition via Radioactive/Geffen/UMe--produced the band's biggest single, "Lightning Crashes," which was #1 at Modern Rock radio for 10 consecutive weeks. Throwing Copper reached #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually surpassed global sales of 10 million albums and was certified 8X Platinum in the U.S. with Rolling Stone honoring the album with placement on their list, "1994: The 40 Best Records From Mainstream Alternative's Greatest Year." Secret Samadhi (1997) immediately shot to #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and eventually went double platinum. The release of the platinum-selling The Distance to Here (1999) turned +LIVE+ into an international powerhouse and moved the band from arenas into stadiums. +LIVE+ has been and remains today a global concert juggernaut. The band released an acclaimed five-song EP in 2018, LOCAL 717, their first new music in over a decade.
