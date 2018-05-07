Live Cell Imaging Future Lab Launched by Biocompare

The interactive Future Lab is designed as a comprehensive information resource for the latest technological advances in live cell imaging. Since their launch in 2016, the Future Lab content hubs have developed a global audience of over 2.4 million scientists. Attracting regular visitors, the hubs are recognized worldwide as highly valued information sources.

The new Trends in Live Cell Imaging Future Lab has been optimized to deliver information in an easily accessible format—helping researchers stay abreast of the latest innovations and breakthroughs in live cell imaging. Topics will run the gamut from sample conditions, to imaging solutions, as well as applications. The content hub is regularly updated and user engagement is facilitated by timely alerts to registered users when content is added or updated.

Previous Future Labs have focused on seminal topics in life science research including Protein Production, Immunodetection, Cell Culture, Liquid Handling, Next Generation Sequencing, Flow Cytometry, and Biopharmaceutical Analysis.

"We are really excited to have developed this platform to allow the more than 2.4 million scientists who visit Biocompare each year to consume content in a much more engaging environment. This fully supports Biocompare's mission to educate scientists in the latest technology while providing the tool provider community a unique and novel way to engage with our audience," says Joan Boyce, VP & GM of Biocompare.

Future Lab brings together informative content and presents it in an interactive environment to keep readers up to date on the latest developments in a given area of research. One major benefit of Future Lab is that as content gets added, users will be notified and can come back to re-engage with whatever content interests them the most. "With all the available resources out there to users, it's the best way to push out content and see an immediate response," adds Boyce.

"Our goal with each content hub is to leverage Biocompare's extensive industry knowledge and editorial resources to create highly visible and valuable content destinations," says Tamlyn Oliver, Managing Editor of Biocompare. "The unique, high-quality content created for Future Lab provides scientists with a fast and easy way to engage with the latest updates in their field of interest."

