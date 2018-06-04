Live Cell Imaging Market, 2022 - Market is Expected to Reach US$ 7 Billion

Live Cell Imaging is defined as the study of living cells using high content screening or analysis systems and imaging systems such as microscopes, cell analyzers, etc. These technologies are used in number of investigations in order to provide critical insights into the fundamental nature of tissue and cellular function.



The new report Live Cell Imaging Market Outlook 2022, includes a comprehensive analysis of the current and future outlooks of the Live Cell Imaging industry. The live cell imaging market is expected to reach US$ 7 Billion by 2022.



The report presents an in-depth analysis of several techniques used in imaging of live cells; as well as the segmentation of market by products, applications, technology and geography. Based on product types, the market has been segmented into equipments, consumables and softwares. Equipment market accounted for the largest share in 2017. According to technologies used in live cell imaging, the market has been divided into FRET, FISH, and other major techniques.



Similarly, geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. North America is the largest market for live cell imaging due to high number of cell biology researches conducted in the region. Live cell imaging is widely entering into a number of fields such as cell biology, developmental biology, drug discovery, stem cell biology, neurobiology and electrophysiology. It is emerging as a powerful tool for providing critical insights into cell function, including dynamic processes in living cells with nano-scale resolution in real time. Recent advances in microscopy techniques such as fluorescence light microscopy, including super resolution, photo activation, etc. and confocal microscopy are moving live cell imaging for a number of applications.



The last section of the report discusses about the prominent players in global live cell imaging market. A brief business overview and financial information about each of these players has been provided along with their product portfolios. The recent development and strength weakness analysis of every player has also been presented in the report. Overall, the research contains exhaustive information that will help clients in formulating market strategies and assessing opportunity areas in the global live cell imaging market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Analyst View



2. Research Methodology



3. Live Cell Imaging - An Introduction



4. Global Live Cell Imaging Market Overview



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

5.1.2 Surging Demand for High-Content Screening Techniques

5.1.3 Increasing Funding Support by Public and Private Sector

5.1.4 Availability of Long-term Live Cell Imaging Platform

5.1.5 Live Cell Imaging Instruments Accelerating Drug Discovery

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Maintaining Live Cells on Microscope Stage

5.2.2 Mimicking the In Vivo Microenvironment

5.2.3 Lack of Awareness

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Adoption of High Content Screening Systems for Primary Screening

5.3.2 Application of In Vivo Live Cell Imaging Techniques



6. Global Live Cell Imaging Market By Product

6.1 Equipment

6.2 Consumables

6.3 Software



7. Global Live Cell Imaging Market by Application

7.1 Cell Biology

7.2 Developmental Biology

7.3 Stem Cell Biology

7.4 Drug Discovery

7.5 Other Applications



8. Global Live Cell Imaging Market By Technology

8.1 Fluorescent Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

8.2 High Content Analysis (HCA)

8.3 Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH)

8.4 Other Technologies



9. Global Live Cell Imaging Market By Geography

9.1 North America

9.2 Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.4 Rest of the World



10. Trends & Developments

10.1 Fluorescent Probes Enriching Live Cell Imaging

10.2 Introduction of LiveCyte Kinetic Cytometer for Label-free, Quantitative Phase Imaging

10.3 Live Cell Imaging Revealing Intracellular Interactions

10.4 Introduction of Single Plane Illumination Microscopy Advancing Live Cell Imaging



11. Mergers & Other Collaborations



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Carl Zeiss GmbH

12.2 Becton Dickenson & Co.

12.3 Olympus Corporation

12.4 ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

12.5 Merck KGaA

12.6 PerkinElmer, Inc.

12.7 Nikon Instruments Inc.

12.8 GE Healthcare

12.9 Lonza

12.10 Danaher Corporation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nvjdfm/live_cell_imaging?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/live-cell-imaging-market-2022---market-is-expected-to-reach-us-7-billion-300658146.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

